'Dr. Hassan,' the Indian adaptation of 'House' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza, will premiere Dec. 11 on JioHotstar.

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JioHotstar commissioned the series and Banijay Asia produced it, under a license for the format from NBCUniversal Formats, a Universal Studio Group company. Conspiracy Drama 'Hotline' in the Works at Hulu and Sony From John Swetnam and 'Spider-Noir' Boss Steve Lightfoot Siddiqui’s character is an unconventional doctor with a knack for solving baffling cases and an eccentric streak to match.

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When a medical mystery has stumped everyone else, Hassan is the one people call on, though his quirks make him as hard to predict as the illnesses he treats. JioHotstar is positioning the show as more than a standard hospital drama, mixing puzzling cases with humor and friction between its characters. Siddiqui recalled time spent as a child around the clinics and dispensaries of his hometown.

“There were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read ‘Dr. Hassan. ’ What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world,” he said. Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar adapted and wrote the series, with dialogue by Virat Basoya.

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Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Rajesh Chadha, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi are producers, and Vibhas Singh Gautam is executive producer for Banijay Asia.

“Great characters travel, but they truly come alive when they are rooted in the world of the audience watching them. ‘House’ gave the world one of television’s most unforgettable characters, and with ‘Dr. Hassan,’ we wanted to reimagine that spirit through an Indian lens, with its own humor and humanity,” said Alok Jain, head of Hindi and English entertainment business at JioStar.

“Dr. Hassan” is the third international version of “House,” after adaptations in Russia and Turkey. It is also the latest show NBCUniversal Formats and Banijay Asia have co-produced in India, following “Mistry,” the local take on “Monk,” and “Million Dollar Listing India,” which has had two seasons. Dhar, founder and CEO of Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said the company had approached the Indian version with care, given the show’s global fan base.

“At its heart is a truly singular character: sharp, flawed, often difficult, and impossible to ignore. Bringing him to life needed a creative team and cast that could balance gripping medical mysteries with wit and emotional depth, and Nawazuddin is an actor who brings real depth to everything he does,” Dhar said. Created by David Shore, the original “House” starred Hugh Laurie and ran for eight seasons on Fox between 2004 and 2012.

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Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions, Bad Hat Harry Productions and Universal Television produced the series, which picked up five Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes, a Peabody and nine People’s Choice Awards. Katie Jacobs, Shore, Paul Attanasio, Bryan Singer and Dan Sackheim were executive producers. Linfield Ng, VP of format sales and production at NBCUniversal Formats, said the company was pleased to be working with Banijay Asia and JioHotstar once again.

“With an exceptional cast and creative team, we’re excited to see this latest adaptation offer a fresh perspective on a globally loved series,” Ng said. The India titles form part of a wider push across Asia for NBCUniversal Formats, which had 39 seasons on air in 17 territories in 2025.

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