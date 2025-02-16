Navy SEALs Exposed to Health Risks from Contaminated Water

A new report reveals that Navy SEALs have been training in sewage-contaminated water for years, putting their health at risk. The report highlights the presence of high bacteria levels in the water used for their exercises, leading to over 1,100 reported cases of health issues among the SEALs, including gastrointestinal illnesses. The Inspector General recommends the Navy implement a policy to monitor water quality and take action to prevent further exposure to contaminated water.

For years, Navy SEALs have trained in sewage-contaminated water, putting their health at risk. A recent report from the Inspector General confirmed the presence of high bacteria levels in the water used for their training exercises, exposing them to serious health hazards. The report revealed that 76 percent of water samples tested exceeded safety levels for bacteria.

Over 1,100 cases of health issues among Navy SEALs have been reported following training in this polluted water, including acute gastrointestinal illnesses like nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Joe Ditler, who lives near the Navy SEAL compound in Cornell Shores, has witnessed their extensive water training firsthand. He observes them paddling frantically, racing across the beach, and returning with alarming frequency. Concerns about the bacteria levels in the water due to sewage contamination have been long-standing. Dr. Tom Csanadi, a physician with 30 years of experience, is well aware of the ongoing sewage contamination affecting the South Bay area. He acknowledges that most illnesses caused by the contaminated water are self-limiting and will eventually resolve. However, he warns that not all cases are benign, and some individuals may experience hospitalization or chronic health problems. The assistant Inspector General for Evaluations Programs strongly advises the Navy command to implement a policy monitoring water quality and to relocate, reschedule, or cancel training sessions when bacteria levels exceed established health standards. The command has agreed to implement these recommendations by the end of the year, emphasizing its commitment to the health and safety of its elite personnel.





nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SEALS Navy Health Risks Water Contamination Sewage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Report: Navy leaders criticized for SEALs training in sewage-contaminated waterJane Kim joined the ABC 10News team in Oct. 2024 as a news producer and multimedia journalist.

Read more »

Report confirms Navy SEALs sickened while training in polluted waters off San DiegoMost training was not relocated or rescheduled when bacteria levels exceeded state safety levels

Read more »

Millions Exposed to Unregulated Industrial Chemicals in Drinking Water, Study FindsA new analysis of EPA data reveals that almost 100 million Americans may be drinking water contaminated with unregulated industrial chemicals, with communities of color disproportionately affected. The study highlights the need for a broader focus on both regulated and unregulated contaminants in drinking water safety assessments.

Read more »

Stanford Men's Basketball Wins Thriller Against NC StateRyan Agarwal seals the win for the Stanford men in a thriller against NC State

Read more »

Contaminated Water Sickens Hundreds of Navy SEAL CandidatesA Department of Defense Inspector General report found that hundreds of Navy SEAL candidates became ill after being exposed to contaminated ocean water at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in California. The report highlighted repeated instances of beach closures due to fecal indicator bacteria exceeding safety limits, raising concerns about the risks posed to candidates during training.

Read more »

2 rescued from water after Navy jet crashes into San Diego BayTwo aviators rescued from the water after midmorning crash Wednesday near Shelter Island

Read more »