A U.S. Navy sailor who was killed aboard the USS Utah during the attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 85 years ago is finally heading home.

An aerial view of the USS Utah Memorial that sank during the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. Kenneth Gift, a boatswain's mate, 2nd class, on the ship was killed in the attack, and his remains will finally be buried next week.

Gift's remains were identified after DNA testing and will be interred Dec. 1. SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. Navy sailor who was killed aboard the USS Utah during the attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 85 years ago is finally heading home. Kenneth Mace Gift, originally of Middleburg, Pennsylvania, will be laid to rest with full military honors at Graceland Lutheran Cemetery in Blanchardville, Wisconsin, on Dec. 1, Navy Office of Community Outreach officials announced on Monday.

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Gift was a boatswain's mate, 2nd class, on the ship, supervising deck divisions, on Dec. 7, 1941, when the ship was attacked by Japanese forces and sank, killing the 38-year-old and 57 others aboard. The USS Utah was completed in 1911 and was the first ship in the U.S. military to be named after the Beehive State.