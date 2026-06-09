Navy sailor admits killing fellow service member as mother questions missed warning signs

Navy sailor Jeremiah Copeland pleaded guilty to strangling fellow sailor Angelina Resendiz in his barracks room, facing a minimum of 40 years in prison.

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Esmi Castle, whose daughter was found dead in a wooded area in Norfolk, about 10 miles from Naval Station Norfolk in June 2025, told Fox News Digital that hearing Jeremiah Copeland admit responsibility in court answered lingering questions about how her daughter died. But she said she believes the killing could have been prevented.

According to USNI News, Copeland pleaded guilty during a general court-martial Monday to the unpremeditated murder of Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Angelina Resendiz, as well as making a false official statement, aggravated assault involving a second victim and indecent recording involving a third victim. A combination image shows Naval Station Norfolk, where Angelina Resendiz was stationed, and a photo of Resendiz provided by her family. A fellow sailor pleaded guilty Monday in connection with her death.

During the hearing, Copeland admitted to strangling Resendiz on May 29, 2025, telling the military judge,"I killed CS3 Resendiz on May 29, 2025 ... I strangled her with my hands," according to USNI News. Although the medical examiner previously ruled Resendiz’s cause of death undetermined, Copeland admitted in court that he strangled her, according to USNI News. Angelina Resendiz poses for a photo inside her barracks room while serving as a culinary specialist in the U.S. Navy.

Her mother described her as ambitious and focused on advancing her military career before her death in 2025. According to Copeland, Resendiz came to his barracks room on May 29, 2025, where the two drank alcohol and kissed before she became upset after seeing something on his phone. Copeland admitted in court Monday that he strangled Resendiz while trying to keep her from attracting the attention of other sailors.

Under the plea agreement, Copeland faces a minimum of 40 years in prison, a dishonorable discharge from the Navy, forfeiture of all pay and a reduction in rank. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, USNI News reported. Angelina Resendiz wears her culinary specialist uniform in a photo provided by her family. Castle said her daughter aspired to join the Navy's elite culinary competition team and eventually cook for world leaders.

"Now that I know, I don't have to think about it anymore," she told Fox News Digital. Still, Castle argued that Navy leadership failed to adequately respond to earlier allegations involving Copeland.

"If they would have dealt with him when he started harming women, he would never have gotten to Angie," she said. Angelina Resendiz works as a culinary specialist while serving in the U.S. Navy. Her mother said she was dedicated to advancing her career and preparing for future promotions. Castle said she believes multiple incidents involving other women should have triggered stronger action before her daughter's death.

Court records and prior reporting have described allegations involving other women, though not all allegations resulted in guilty pleas.

"Absolutely, yes," Castle said when asked whether Copeland had a history of harming women. "There were four other women before he harmed Angie in the military.

" Before her death, Resendiz was working to advance her Navy career as a culinary specialist and hoped to one day join the service's eliteGRIEVING MOMS DIG WITH ‘BARE HANDS’ TO UNEARTH THE DARK TRUTH BEHIND THEIR MISSING AND MURDERED CHILDREN Angelina Resendiz, center, poses with family members during an outing before her death in 2025. Resendiz's mother said the 21-year-old sailor hoped to build a long career in the Navy.

"She was trying to grow," Castle said. "She was doing everything she could to get ready for promotion. "One of her primary goals is creating a pathway for military sexual assault and violence survivors to pursue claims in civilian courts. Castle said victims are too often left with limited options when allegations are mishandled or ignored within the ranks.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED IN CHEERLEADER'S MURDER 'KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING' DESPITE LATEST CLAIM, MOM SAYS Esmi Castle , the mother of slain Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz, joins military families and advocates in Washington, D.C. , to push for reforms addressing sexual violence and accountability within the armed forces.

"There's no justice," Castle said. "Victims are retaliated against. They get transferred. They get moved around.

"pushing for reforms. Through those efforts, she said she has met relatives of service members from multiple branches whose experiences convinced her the problem extends beyond a single case.

"Nothing's changed," Castle said. "We have statutes, and we have policies, and we have procedures that were implemented by Congress to protect service members from this type of violence. And nothing's changed.

"An aerial view of Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, where Angelina Resendiz and Jeremiah Copeland were stationed at the time of her death. Despite her criticism of the system, Castle said she does not harbor hatred toward Copeland. In fact, after the hearing, she spoke directly with him. Castle also met with Copeland's mother and grandmother, who attended the proceedings.





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