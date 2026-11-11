The U.S. Navy has dismissed Blue Angels pilot Maj. scott Laux for failing to meet standards and relieved public affairs offIcer Capt. Danielle Cribb following a controversial low-altitude flyover at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The United States Navy has confirmed that U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Scott Laux, known as Blue Angel Number 6, has been removed from the team for failing to uphold the rigorous standards expected of members of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron. This decision was made after Laux failed to meet performance expectations during the 200th anniversary of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, where the squadron performed despite Laux's absence.

The incident occurred when a Blue Angels aircraft, piloted by Laux, flew "lower than standard profiles" over Pensacola Beach, rattling chairs, umbrellas, and beachgoers. Despite the visible impact on the beachgoers and a subsequent safety review, individuals within the Trump administration, including the president himself and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, issued social media posts in support of the seemingly dangerous maneuver directly after it occurred.

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In a related but separate incident, Marine Corps Captain Danielle Cribb, who served as the squadron's public affairs officer, was also relieved of her duties. Cribb was removed prior to Laux's dismissal, and the two events were distinct and not connected by a single cause or investigation. Official biographical pages and photographs associated with both Laux and Cribb have been taken down from the Blue Angels' digital platforms, signaling a swift administrative response to these internal changes.

The removal of key personnel such as Laux and Cribb highlights the strict accountability measures maintained by the Navy for its demonstration teams. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, remain one of the most recognizable symbols of naval aviation excellence. Moving forward, the squadron must address these vacancies while maintaining their reputation for precision and professionalism. The incident serves as a reminder of the high standards required of those who represent the armed forces through aerial performance, ensuring that every member of the team adheres to the strictest interpretations of safety and conduct.

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Major Scott Laux, a seasoned aviator with a distinguished military career that began with his graduation from the United States Naval Academy in 2012, joined the Blue Angels in September 2024. During his tenure, he logged 1,300 flight hours and 169 aircraft carrier arrested landings, according to an official service biography. Before joining the Blue Angels, Laux had also served as the team's narrator in 2025, earning him multiple unit awards and commendation medals. His removal from the team marks a notable disruption for the elite unit, which typically operates with six aircraft and pilots during their public demonstrations across the country.

The Blue Angels last performed during the 200th anniversary of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. As part of the celebration, the team performed with only five jets, sparking concerns about safety protocols among spectators and officials alike. The incident has sparked debate regarding the balance between theatrical spectacle and public safety, contributing to the environment in which these leadership and operational decisions were made.

Laux's service background began with completing Marine officer training and extensive flight programs. After receiving his wings in 2015, Laux flew F/A-18 Hornets and later transitioned to the F-35C Lightning II. His service included deployments to Japan and aboard the USS Nimitz, earning him multiple unit awards and commendation medals. The strict accountability measures maintained by the Navy for its demonstration teams are clear, and it will be intriguing to see how the Blue Angels respond to these internal changes while maintaining their reputation for precision and professionalism.