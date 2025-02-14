Navy Plane Crashes into San Diego Bay, Crew Ejects Safely

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft crashed into San Diego Bay on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, after experiencing apparent mechanical issues. The two-person crew ejected safely and were taken to a local hospital in good condition. Recovery efforts are underway to remove the sunken aircraft from the water while minimizing environmental impact. Water contact at Kellogg Beach has been closed due to potential fuel leaks.

A San Diego Harbor patrol boat worked along the shore near Shelter Island after a U.S. Navy plane crash ed into the San Diego Bay on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Military crews worked Thursday to recover a fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay and sank this week after its two-person crew safely ejected during an apparent mechanical emergency. The EA-18G Growler went down near Shelter Island about 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday during an aborted landing approach to Naval Air Station North Island, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing unusual sounds from the plane suggesting engine trouble just before it nosed over and plunged into the harbor. After the crew members were pulled from the water, paramedics took them to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for evaluations. They were listed in good condition on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.\Recovery efforts are focused on safely removing the aircraft from the water as quickly as possible while minimizing environmental impact, a public statement from Commander Naval Air Forces asserted Thursday. While initial assessments targeted recovery for today, weather conditions may impact the timeline. The potential for hazards from leaking fuel from the sunken aircraft prompted a water-contact closure for Kellogg Beach in Point Loma. 'Beachgoers are advised that the ... water may contain chemicals and may cause illness,' a public statement from the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality cautioned. '(Area) waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.' Pending completion of the salvage operation, Navy officials urged civilians to remain well clear of the area and not to approach, touch or collect any debris that may wash ashore. 'Some pieces of debris may resemble weapons or classified components and may present a hazard if handled,' according to a Navy statement. Anyone who comes across any pieces of possible wreckage from the aircraft are asked to report the findings via email to Naval Base Coronado at [email protected]





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Military Plane Crash San Diego Navy Environmental Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boat Company Hailed as Heroes After Rescuing Navy Pilots From San Diego Bay CrashA local boat company, Premier, is being lauded for its quick thinking and heroic actions after rescuing two Navy pilots whose jet crashed into San Diego Bay. The boat captain, seeing the pilots eject, immediately turned the vessel around and brought them to safety within minutes. The company's general manager expressed immense pride in the crew's training and swift response.

Read more »

U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler Crashes in San Diego BayA U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft crashed into San Diego Bay on February 12, 2025. Both crew members ejected safely and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. The incident is under investigation by the Navy and Harbor Police.

Read more »

Navy Pilots Safely Ejected After Fighter Jet Crashes in San Diego BayTwo Navy pilots escaped unharmed after their EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Bay. Both pilots successfully ejected and were rescued by a fishing vessel, then transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Read more »

US Navy Growler Crashes into San Diego Bay, Pilots RescuedTwo pilots aboard a US Navy Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic-warfare aircraft were safely rescued after their jet crashed into San Diego Bay on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred near Naval Air Station North Island, prompting a large-scale response from local fire and Coast Guard personnel. While both pilots sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital, they are reported to be in stable condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Read more »

Whidbey Island-based Navy Growler crashes into San Diego bayKIRO-TV is a television station in Seattle, Washington, United States, affiliated with CBS and Telemundo.

Read more »

2 rescued from water after Navy jet crashes into San Diego BayTwo aviators rescued from the water after midmorning crash Wednesday near Shelter Island

Read more »