Navy Fighter Jet Remains Submerged in San Diego Bay Two Days After Crash

Recovery efforts for a U.S. Navy fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay continue, with the aircraft still submerged two days after the incident. The Navy anticipates the operation, involving retrieving the jet and its debris, to take up to two weeks. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area due to ongoing recovery efforts.

Navy divers were deployed to the San Diego Bay near Shelter Island, diligently searching for the remnants of the E/A-18G Growler jet that plummeted into the harbor on Wednesday. Fortunately, both pilots successfully ejected from the aircraft and were rescued by a passing fishing boat.Spectators gathered along the shores, hoping for a clearer view of the recovery efforts, but had to postpone their anticipation due to unfavorable weather conditions that hampered the Navy's operations.Contractors with R.E. Staite Engineering, familiar with the intricacies of aircraft retrieval from the bay, have been called upon to assist in the operation. Their crews previously played a crucial role in removing a Navy MH-60R helicopter that crashed into the harbor in January 2024. A manager from the company provided insights into the potential recovery process, explaining that the Navy typically conducts a 3D scan underwater to accurately assess the scattered wreckage. If the pieces are sufficiently large, contractors might employ a floating crane to lift them.However, the manager cautioned that the recent windy weather poses significant risks to such a maneuver, making it too dangerous to proceed. In the meantime, military personnel are diligently collecting broken fragments of the plane that wash ashore at Kellogg's Beach. The Navy issued a warning to the public, urging them to refrain from touching or collecting any debris, as it could pose potential hazards. As of Friday evening, the Navy maintained a portion of the Shelter Island Basin closed off to the public. However, boats that could safely navigate through the designated buoys were permitted access through the restricted area





