Retired Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal faces federal investigation for alleged misconduct while teaching JROTC in Nevada. Allegations include inappropriate relationships with minors. Details on NCIS probe and veteran history.

Retired Sergeant Major Bradley Kasal, a highly decorated Marine Corps veteran whose battlefield heroism earned him the Navy Cross, is currently the subject of a federal criminal investigation. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, known as NCIS, has launched a probe into allegations stemming from Kasal's employment as a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps instructor. The investigation focuses on his tenure at the Basic Academy of International Studies, a public high school located in Henderson, Nevada, which is operated by the Clark County School District.

Core Investigation Details and Agency Involvement

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service confirmed to CBS News that its field office at Camp Pendleton in California is actively conducting the felony-level criminal investigation. This confirmation is notable because NCIS typically does not disclose the existence of active probes. The agency is responsible for investigating serious crimes within the Department of the Navy, including homicide, sexual assault, fraud, terrorism, and espionage cases.

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While federal agencies have not released the specific charges or detailed nature of the allegations, they indicated that the inquiry concerns the period when Kasal served as a civilian instructor. The Marine Corps stated it is aware of the allegations against the retired Sergeant Major and acknowledged the NCIS investigation as the lead federal effort for such matters. Kasal served in the Marine Corps for 34 years before retiring.

Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct with Minors

CBS News conducted an extensive inquiry in Henderson, speaking with nearly 40 individuals over two weeks. This group included former students, school district employees, city officials, parents, and fellow military veterans. Several former cadets alleged that Kasal engaged in inappropriate behavior, including giving rides home to a select group of female cadets. These students claimed he would take them to Starbucks and spend time with them outside of official school-sponsored functions.

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Additional accounts described situations where Kasal was alone with a cadet in a room. A former school district employee informed CBS that Kasal was advised on multiple occasions regarding the perceptions of his relationships with students. He was reportedly warned against placing himself in potentially compromising positions, particularly being alone with a cadet in a private setting.

One former female cadet, who met Kasal in 2020 at age 14, described developing an unusually close relationship with him. She stated she confided in him about personal difficulties at home and relationships with boys. After knowing her for barely a year, Kasal reportedly sent a text message offering to adopt her, stating, 'I'm not asking as charity. I'm asking because your wanted.' Her family rejected the offer, but the relationship continued.

Historical Heroism Contrasts with Current Allegations

This legal scrutiny marks a dramatic turn for a man whose actions during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2004 became a symbol of military courage. Kasal was featured in a widely circulated image showing him being carried out of a building by Lance Corporals Chris Marquez and Dan Shaffer. His uniform was soaked in blood, his right leg was shattered, and his body was riddled with gunshot wounds and grenade fragments, yet he still gripped a pistol and combat knife.

The scene was later immortalized in statues installed at two Marine bases. Kasal retired after 34 years of service as a recipient of two Purple Hearts and the Navy Cross. The Navy Cross is the second-highest decoration for combat valor, ranking only behind the Medal of Honor. These decorations highlight a lifetime of service that now stands in stark contrast to the allegations of boundary-crossing behavior with teenage students.

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Community Reaction and Future Procedural Steps

The cadet who alleged the adoption offer described further inappropriate conversations, including discussions about sexual rumors spread about her and her relationship with her father. She now recognizes that these topics were inappropriate for an instructor to discuss with a minor. She also alleged that Kasal invited certain cadets to his home and cabin, including for a birthday celebration, but did not extend such invitations to everyone in the program.

Some individuals interviewed by CBS requested anonymity due to authorization restrictions or fear of reprisal. The allegations have raised concerns within the school community about the oversight of adult mentors in youth programs. As the NCIS investigation continues, the Clark County School District and the Marine Corps are monitoring the situation. No timeline for potential legal proceedings has been disclosed, and Kasal remains a retired veteran while the federal inquiry proceeds.