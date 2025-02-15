Navy Continues Recovery Efforts After Fighter Jet Crash in San Diego Bay

The US Navy is continuing recovery efforts after a fighter jet crashed into San Diego Bay on Wednesday. The EA-18G Growler went down near Shelter Island during an aborted landing approach. Both crew members safely ejected and were taken to a local hospital in good condition. The recovery process is expected to take up to two weeks.

The public may notice heavy equipment near the Shelter Island harbor entrance as recovery operations continue, a public statement from Commander Naval Air Forces asserted Friday. The process of recovering a fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay this week after its two-member crew safely ejected during an apparent mechanical emergency could take as long as two weeks, the Navy advised Friday. The EA-18G Growler went down near Shelter Island amid rainy and misty conditions about 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday during an aborted landing approach to Naval Air Station North Island, authorities said. Witnesses described seeing the plane flying at what seemed to be unusually low altitudes just before it nosedived into the harbor. After the crew members were pulled from the water by the crew of a fishing boat, paramedics took the aviators to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for evaluations. They were in listed good condition on Wednesday afternoon. The public is asked to stay clear of floating cranes, barges and other recovery vessels in the area and avoid interfering with ongoing recovery efforts. Private boats may travel into and out of the harbor in the area as long as they can safely transit the passage, according to Navy officials. During the recovery effort, some debris may float and wash ashore in areas away from the crash site, the statement added. The public is strongly advised not to approach, touch or collect any debris that may wash ashore. Anyone who comes across any pieces of possible wreckage from the aircraft are asked to report the findings via email to Naval Base Coronado at [email protected]





