Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao admits the US-Iran conflict strains resources and mental health following suicide attempts on a carrier, citing daily blockade costs and regional damage.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao acknowledged significant operational and psychological burdens on the US military during a contentious Senate confirmation hearing regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran. The admission occurred as lawmakers questioned the impact of long deployments on sailors, specifically highlighting a series of suicide attempts aboard an aircraft carrier. Cao stated that the war is a strain on the Navy, which has been heavily engaged in maintaining a naval blockade and conducting operational attacks against Iranian targets in the Middle East.

Confirming Financial and Physical Costs of Conflict

Hung Cao confirmed that the naval blockade on Iranian shipping costs approximately $32.5 million per day, a figure aligned with independent estimates and media reports. He also addressed the structural damage sustained at regional naval headquarters during Iranian strikes, noting that attacks on the base in Bahrain caused at least $400 million in damage. Although Cao initially stated he could not provide a full damage assessment because the location is a nonpermissive area for US forces, he had previously described the extent of the destruction when speaking to reporters months earlier.

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Lawmakers Challenge Mental Health Response

Democratic senators aggressively challenged Cao regarding the mental health crisis among service members, particularly after eight suicide attempts were reported on an aircraft carrier. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand criticized Cao for downplaying the severity of the situation when he suggested a sailor who deployed a life preserver was not attempting suicide. Gillibrand asked directly what the individual was trying to do if not end his life, arguing that the Acting Secretary was minimizing the mental health strain on military personnel serving in high-stress combat zones.

Concerns Over Readiness and Personnel Standards

Senator Jack Reed raised concerns about whether the Navy is sacrificing quality for quantity, pointing to rising qualification waivers that suggest a decline in operational standards due to personnel shortages. The hearing provided an early glimpse into the scrutiny facing the administration as Democrats prepare to assume majority control of the Senate in January. Cao, who retired as a captain in 2021, required a congressional waiver to bypass the mandatory seven-year civilian cooling-off period before taking this role, adding to the complexity of his confirmation.

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Ongoing Military Operations in Strategic Waters

The US continues to sustain a naval blockade and conduct operational attacks against Iranian targets, with a third aircraft carrier recently deployed to Gulf waters to maintain continuous maritime patrols. This deployment follows recent US strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, which occurred hours after Tehran's Revolutionary Guards claimed an attack on a base in Bahrain. The Strait remains a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments, with the US military working to protect transiting ships against Iranian attempts to close the waterway.

Impact on Strategic Competition with China

Cao argued that the intensive military presence in the Middle East has inadvertently hindered Chinese military expansion, stating that the conflict has set China back on their heels. He emphasized that the demonstration of unity among all US military services in the region serves as a deterrent to Chinese ambitions. Despite the stalemated nature of the outright fighting that began in late February, the United States continues to block Iranian ports and cut off oil exports without a formal peace deal in place.