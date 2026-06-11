Navigating the Preschool System in Southern California

A guide to help families choose a preschool for their 2- to 4-year-olds in Los Angeles County, California, with information on cost, distance, curriculum, classroom size, hours, after-school care, and more.

The hot weather continues for the rest of the week here in Southern California. Today's highs are not much different than yesterday. Temperatures along the L.A. and Orange County coast are going to stay in the 70s with highs up to 78 degrees likely further south.

For the valley communities, temperatures are going to reach the mid-80s to low 90s. Up to 95 degrees is possible for the warmest areas of the Inland Empire. In Los Angeles County alone, there are about 9,000 licensed early care and education providers. Among them, there is plenty to consider, such as cost, distance, curriculum, classroom size, hours, after-school care and more, leaving many families overwhelmed and confused by the choices.

LAist created a guide that can help you navigate this system and choose a preschool for your child. Find out where to get help paying for preschool. We collected all the questions from the event and from families we've talked to and adapted them into this guide. There's no one-size-fits-all approach for choosing a preschool because, let's face it, every family has different needs, and those needs will shape your choices.

In Los Angeles County alone, there are about 9,000 licensed early care and education providers. Among them, there is plenty to consider, such as cost, distance, curriculum, classroom size, hours, after-school care and more, leaving many families overwhelmed and confused by the choices. On top of that, demand is high — and wait lists can be long — which adds more stress for families looking to lock down options quickly and early.

This guide is meant to help you figure out what your preschool options are for your 2- to 4-year-olds – and how to determine the best program for your family. As you dive into this guide, remember to trust your gut! You're your child's first teacher and you ultimately know what's best for them





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Preschool Early Care And Education Los Angeles County Guide Choices Curriculum Classroom Size Hours After-School Care Trust Your Gut

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