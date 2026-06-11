Navigating the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Transport Guide to SoFi Stadium

A comprehensive guide to using LA Metro shuttles and regional hubs to avoid traffic and high parking costs during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to bring an unprecedented number of visitors to Los Angeles, promising an electric atmosphere but also threatening to create massive traffic congestion throughout the city.

To mitigate this, Los Angeles Metro, in collaboration with thirteen regional partner agencies, has developed an extensive transportation strategy designed to move fans efficiently to SoFi Stadium, which FIFA has officially designated as the Los Angeles Stadium. The primary goal is to encourage visitors to abandon their personal vehicles in favor of a coordinated network of rail, bus, and shuttle services.

This regional web spans from the Westside and South Los Angeles to Long Beach, the San Fernando Valley, and even into Orange County. By utilizing these alternatives, fans can avoid the stress of gridlock and the exorbitant costs associated with stadium parking, ensuring a smoother journey to witness the world's most prestigious sporting event. Central to this plan is the implementation of dedicated shuttle buses operating from nine strategic transit hubs.

These shuttles, which include stops at Union Station, Crenshaw Station, and downtown Long Beach, offer direct access to the stadium for a modest fee of 1.75 dollars each way. This pricing is intended to make the event accessible to all, contrasting sharply with the high cost of driving. Parking at the stadium itself is notoriously expensive, with rates starting at 100 dollars and reaching as high as 300 dollars for premium spots.

Even unofficial parking in the Inglewood area is expected to be scarce and unreliable. For those who must drive, parking at shuttle service stations provides a more affordable alternative, with prices ranging from 60 to 150 dollars.

For instance, parking at Union Station is priced at 65 dollars on a first-come, first-served basis, while the Santa Monica hub starts around 73.33 dollars plus fees. To ensure a seamless experience, transit officials urge fans to use contactless payment methods for Metro fees and to allow significant extra time for travel to account for unexpected delays. For fans residing in or traveling through the Westside, the downtown Santa Monica World Cup service station serves as the primary gateway.

This hub is highly accessible via multiple modes of transport, including the Metro E Line, which connects East Los Angeles to Santa Monica, as well as Big Blue Bus lines 2, 9, and 43. Additionally, Metro Bus lines 20 and 720 provide direct links from downtown Los Angeles. Given the expected surge in beach traffic and fan festivities, visitors are encouraged to use micromobility options like Lime or Metro Bike Share to reach the station quickly.

Meanwhile, those in Central Los Angeles will likely utilize Union Station, the city's most central transit hub. While it is expected to be one of the most crowded points, it offers the most diverse connectivity, linking Amtrak, Metrolink, Metro Rail, and Metro Bus services. From Union Station, a direct 40-minute bus ride takes fans straight to the gates of the stadium.

Residents of South Los Angeles, including those in neighborhoods such as Crenshaw, Leimert Park, Hyde Park, Baldwin Hills, and Westmont, are positioned well for stadium access. The Crenshaw Station stop and the K Line corridor provide streamlined shuttle access, making it one of the most convenient regions for World Cup attendees.

In terms of timing, Metro services are scheduled to begin operation four hours before most matches, with an extended window of five hours for high-profile games, such as the clash between the United States and Paraguay. This early start is crucial for managing the massive influx of jerseys and flags that will flood the stations.

By treating the journey as part of the adventure and utilizing the organized transit network, fans can focus on the excitement of the match rather than the frustration of the commute





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