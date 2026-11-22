As millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving, experts offer advice on managing traffic conditions and avoiding contentious political discussions at the dinner table by focusing on gratitude and prepared conversation starters.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, millions of Americans are preparing to hit the road and take to the skies to visit family and friends. LiveNOW’s Austin Westfall brings FOX 5 Atlanta’s Christopher King into the conversation to discuss what travelers should know before heading out, including expected travel conditions, potential delays and tips for navigating the busy holiday travel period.

Politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table can be a taboo topic, depending on your family dynamic. They also say to remember what Thanksgiving is really about: Take some time to pause the politics and thank the people in your life. On the heels of a historic midterm election, avoiding politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table may be especially hard this year.

Also read TSA Thanksgiving Security Tips and Travel Updates for Seattle Airport Travelers

But if you’re a family known for fighting over contentious political topics, here are some tips on how to avoid confrontations during your holiday gathering: Whether you’re the host or an attendee, experts say planning ahead is key to avoiding hot topics.

"What funny old stories could you tell or ask a family member to recount? What family events are you looking forward to?

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" Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, an assistant professor of communication at Michigan State University, told FOX Local in 2024. "Have a few of these conversation starters in your back pocket and pull them out if a lighthearted conversation is needed. "It’s also good to have a general vibe goal in mind before people arrive. Politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table can be a taboo topic, depending on your family dynamic.

"Do you want to feel connected to family, engage in conflict, or have a harmonious meal?

" Hall asked. "Keeping your goals in mind will help you choose what to say, when, and to whom. " Thanksgiving is about giving thanks, so it doesn’t hurt to remind Thanksgiving guests to focus on gratitude, not grievances. Keeping a positive tone will encourage others to do the same.

Take some time to pause the politics and thank the people in your life. Remember, holidays are about relationships, "and the things that people do for you, and then the things that you can in turn do back for other people," gratitude researcher Jenae Nelson told The Associated Press. If the mood starts getting tense, you can redirect with humor – maybe a trusty dad joke or a funny story about a family member at the table.

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If things are feeling too intense, briefly stepping away from the gathering can be a good way to calm things down. You can take a walk around the block or find a quiet room in the house to reset for a few minutes. This article includes information from Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, Paul Osincup and previous FOX Local reporting. FOX’s Stephanie Weaver contributed.