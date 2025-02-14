Navigating Tax Season: Tips from a CPA

This article provides valuable insights and advice on how to successfully navigate tax season, especially for individuals unfamiliar with tax filing procedures. It features tips from a Certified Public Accountant, highlighting the importance of deductions, state residency considerations, and staying updated on recent tax code changes.

Tax season can be a daunting task for many individuals, especially those without a background in accounting. To help navigate the complexities of filing taxes, we spoke with Lisa Greene-Lewis, a Certified Public Accountant at TurboTax. Greene-Lewis emphasizes the importance of gathering all necessary documents in one place.

She highlights the significance of deductions, noting that taxpayers may be eligible for tax breaks on various expenses, such as childcare, health savings account contributions, or even electric vehicle ownership. Understanding these deductions is crucial for reducing taxable income. Greene-Lewis also advises taxpayers to consider their state of residence, particularly in light of the rise in remote work. If an individual lives in a different state from their employer, there could be tax implications due to varying state residency definitions, which can impact state income tax obligations. Additionally, she stresses the importance of staying informed about changes in the tax code, particularly for individuals involved in online selling or side gigs. Greene-Lewis recommends keeping detailed records of all business-related expenses, including advertising, car expenses, and home office costs. She also points out a significant change in the IRS reporting thresholds for the 1099-K form, which is used by online sellers transacting through platforms like PayPal or Venmo. Previously, reporting was required for transactions exceeding $20,000. This year, the threshold has dropped to $5,000, and it will continue to decrease in the coming years. Taxpayers are urged to stay vigilant and track these transactions to avoid potential penalties from the IRS.





