Navigating Tax Season: Tips and Considerations for a Smooth Filing Process

This article provides valuable insights and practical advice for individuals seeking to simplify their tax filing experience. It emphasizes the importance of documentation, deduction awareness, and understanding state residency implications, particularly in the context of remote work. The article also highlights recent changes in the tax code, specifically concerning online sellers and the reporting thresholds for the 1099-K form.

Tax season can be a daunting time for many individuals, especially those without the expertise of a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). To help navigate the complexities of filing taxes, we spoke with Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA at TurboTax. Greene-Lewis emphasizes the importance of gathering all relevant documents in one central location. She advises individuals to leverage available deductions, which can significantly reduce their taxable income.

Whether it's childcare expenses, contributions to health savings accounts, or ownership of an electric vehicle, numerous tax breaks exist. Greene-Lewis encourages taxpayers to be aware of these deductions and strategically utilize them to minimize their tax burden. \Education-related expenses can also lead to valuable tax savings. Greene-Lewis points out that individuals who took college courses may be eligible for the lifetime learning credit, which can amount to up to $2,000 per class. Therefore, it's essential to retain receipts for any educational expenses incurred. \Another crucial aspect to consider is state of residence, particularly in light of the increasing trend of remote work. Varying state definitions of residency can have tax implications, especially for individuals who live in a different state from their employer. This difference in state residency can impact state income tax obligations. Furthermore, understanding changes in the current tax code is paramount, especially for online sellers. Greene-Lewis highlights the importance of tracking business-related expenses, such as advertising, vehicle costs, and home office expenditures. \In line with this, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has adjusted reporting thresholds for the 1099-K form, which applies to online sellers utilizing platforms like PayPal or Venmo. Previously, reporting was required for transactions exceeding $20,000. This year, the threshold has decreased to $5,000, and it will continue to decline in subsequent years. Staying abreast of these changes and meticulously tracking transactions is crucial to avoid potential penalties from the IRS





