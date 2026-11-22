This article explains the mechanics of gift taxes, highlighting the $19,000 annual per-recipient exemption and the $15 million lifetime exemption available through 2026. It advises on using annual gifts to reduce potential estate taxes without depleting lifetime allowances and suggests considering charitable donations for tax deductions.

Was Uncle Sam on the list? Probably not. Cash gifts to children You can make a gift with a value up to $19,000 to anyone you’d like, and as many people as you’d like, without incurring a gift tax.

You might be thinking, “What on earth is a gift tax? Do you mean to tell me the government taxes gifts? ” And yes, the government does. Sort of.

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The gift tax is a partner of the estate tax—basically, you can give away cash and assets when you’re alive or when you’re dead, but if you go over the legislated exemption amount, the government wants a piece of it. In 2026, the lifetime gift tax exemption is $15,000,000 — which is also the estate tax exemption .

The annual exemption for gifts is currently $19,000 per recipient — and that’s in addition to the lifetime exemption. Thus, if you gift more than $19,000 to any one person this year, you will start to eat into the $15 million exemption. That’s not really a problem for most people.

On the other hand, if you can afford $19,000 gifts to several folks, you might be concerned about that lifetime estate and gift tax exemption — especially since a new tax bill might reduce that exemption in the future. Making those lifetime gifts up to the annual exemption amount is a great way to reduce your potential estate tax without using up any of your lifetime exemption amount.

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Please consider your friendly estate planning lawyer or columnist on your gift list . The holidays are also a nice time to think about the charitable causes you support or would like to support. Consider gifts to those charities as well — you won’t be limited by the gift tax rules, and you could get a nice income tax deduction.

Charitable deductions for non-itemizers: Taxpayers who take the standard deduction are generally not able to deduct their charitable donations on their tax returns. However, OBBBA created a permanent above-the-line deduction for charitable donations of $1,000 per filer who takes the standard deduction beginning in 2026. If you itemize, the deduction is a bit more complicated.

Charitable deductions for itemizers: In 2026, under the OBBBA, the first 0.5% of a taxpayer’s adjusted gross income given to a charity will not be deductible. In other words, you have to give away 0.5% of your AGI with no deduction before you can take any charitable deduction. For taxpayers in the 37% bracket, you should also note that in 2026, your charitable deductions will only offset tax at a 35% rate.

This is true of other itemized deductions as well. There is also a 60% of AGI limit for cash gifts to public charities. If you need a large income tax deduction because you have increased income in 2026, perhaps from the sale of an asset, a large bonus, or other unusual event, or maybe you’ve decided to bunch your itemized deductions into this year to get over the AGI hurdle, there are some options.

Consider a Donor Advised Fund either with your financial institution or your local Community Foundation. With a DAF, you can make a contribution in 2026 and receive a charitable deduction, while the funds can be distributed by the DAF in future years to your charities of choice. In other words, you can bundle multiple years of giving into 2026 and take the full deduction currently, once you’re above the .5% of AGI threshold.

Another tax-saving technique is the Qualified Charitable Distribution , whereby you give to one or more charities directly from your IRA. If you are age 70 ½ or older, you may transfer up to $111,000 annually from an IRA to a charity; for a married couple, that’s $222,000 . This will count toward your required minimum distribution and will not be included in your gross income.

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Since it’s not included in your gross income, the QCD amount will not increase your effective tax rate, your social security tax obligation, or your Medicare premiums. Note: you cannot make a QCD to a donor advised fund, a private foundation, or a supporting organization. QCDs must be made by the IRA Trustee directly to qualified public charities.

If you’re holding on to highly appreciated assets because you don’t want to incur the capital gains, consider gifting the asset to a charity. You get a charitable deduction and the charity, being a tax-exempt organization, can sell the asset without incurring capital gains tax. If you’re thinking, “hey, but I would like some income from that asset,” then perhaps consider a Charitable Remainder Trust .

You create a CRT and transfer the appreciated asset to the CRT in exchange for a payment to you over a term of years or your lifetime. The CRT then sells the asset and invests the funds, which are used to make the payments to you.

Using IRS actuarial tables, Internal Revenue Code Section7520 interest rates, the donor’s age or trust term, and the payout rate, the calculated value passing to the charity at the end of the trust must equal at least 10% of the total funding value. That same formula is used to determine your charitable deduction in the year you establish the CRT.

So yes, taxpayer, there is a Santa Claus—you can get a charitable deduction, avoid the capital gains tax, and receive an income stream . At the end of the CRT term, the remainder is paid out to the charity you’ve designated. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

There are many ways to give to your loved ones and charities, some of which are touched on in this article. Contact your estate planning attorney, your financial advisor, or your favorite charity to find out more. ’Tis the season of giving, but that doesn’t mean you need to include Uncle Sam on your gift list. He’s sort of more like the Grinch anyway.

Happy Holidays! Teresa J. Rhyne is an attorney practicing estate planning and trust administration in Riverside and Paso Robles, CA. She is also the #1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Dog Lived . ” You can reach her at