Navigating Differences in a Long-Standing Friendship

This piece explores the challenges of maintaining a friendship when differing faiths and personal perspectives create tension. The author recounts their experience with a friend whose religious beliefs they find judgmental, despite their shared history of overcoming childhood trauma.

I am a non-observant Jew. My spiritual beliefs are very personal, and I don’t discuss them casually. My mother became a Christian. This is important because, as she went deeper into her Christianity, she made friends who shared her beliefs. One of them is a younger woman she called her spiritual daughter. My mother arranged an introduction for me to this woman, Jean, because she hoped I could help Jean through a rough patch.

I don’t share Jean’s religion, but we were survivors of childhood sexual abuse.It’s now 15 years on, my mother died last year, and I find less to speak with Jean about. The past few conversations always seemed to be mostly about our differences. Jean’s faith is her security in an uncertain world. I find the things she says judgmental. I was quietly avoiding conversation, Jean called me out on it. I said I need a break from talking with her. She was somewhat defensive and told me how she feels she’s always been accepting toward me. She’s a sweet person but I’ve come to feel like I’m a project of hers rather than a friend. Can you suggest a way forward?Something about her claim that she’s always been accepting toward you doesn’t sit right with me. Your beliefs aren’t something she needs to accept. They are simply a fact for you. And she’s not in a position to decide whose faith is valid. I suspect that, by saying she’s accepting, she’s really indicating that she wishes she didn’t have to be. Hence the project. Notably, you didn’t write that you are accepting toward her. Because from your version of events, Jean’s faith is a given that you didn’t feel the need to give permission to. Going forward, you should both think about what the foundation of the next phase of your friendship can be. You started off connecting over places where your life experiences intersected, but every friendship has its seasons and that’s not the basis anymore. Right now, the basis seems to be your differences. If you and Jean can’t find something generative and equally fulfilling on which to keep building your friendship, its season may have passed. Talk to her about this. This shouldn’t be on you alone. Tell her that the conversations about differences, or even about faith in general, aren’t working for you. Ask her what she thinks your positive connection points are and then decide if you agree.





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Friendship Differences Faith Communication Boundaries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Navigating Differences in a Long-Standing FriendshipA reader writes about her struggle to maintain a friendship with a woman she connected with over shared experiences of childhood sexual abuse. Now, 15 years later, their conversations revolve around their differing religious beliefs, causing friction. The reader seeks advice on how to navigate this shift in their relationship.

Read more »

The Power of Acceptance: Navigating Differences in RelationshipsThis article explores the challenges of differing political views in personal relationships and offers practical advice on how to navigate these differences with grace and understanding. It emphasizes the importance of acceptance, open communication, and focusing on common ground.

Read more »

Wildfires Devastate Altadena, Threatening Long-Standing Black CommunityThe devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have left a trail of destruction, particularly impacting the historic Black community of Altadena. Residents fear the fires have irreparably changed the landscape, potentially leading to displacement and gentrification.

Read more »

DJI Removes Long-Standing Geofencing Restrictions for DronesDJI, the world's leading drone manufacturer, has made a controversial decision to remove its long-standing geofencing feature, which previously prevented drones from flying over restricted areas. This change has sparked debate about drone safety and the effectiveness of alternative measures like Remote ID technology.

Read more »

Vegeta's Hidden Super Saiyan 3: Dragon Ball Super Answers a Long-Standing MysteryThe new Dragon Ball Super anime has finally shed light on Vegeta's seemingly skipped Super Saiyan 3 form, revealing a secret training regimen and a deeper understanding of his character.

Read more »

Pope welcomes Cuba's prisoner release following talks with Vatican as part of long-standing dialoguePope Francis has hailed the release of Cuban prisoners as a “gesture of great hope” that he prays will be undertaken elsewhere. The Cuban government said this week that it was releasing 553 prisoners in the spirit of Francis' Holy Year. The 2025 Jubilee has as its theme hope and Francis has called for prisoner releases as a sign of hope.

Read more »