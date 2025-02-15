Navigating Christmas Dinner with Chosen Family

The author shares their experience of reclaiming Christmas by hosting a dinner for their chosen family of friends. They discuss the challenges of managing requests for additional guests and seek advice on how to communicate the invite-only nature of the event effectively.

Christmas is a very difficult time for me, and I typically don't celebrate as I don't have any close family, and it only brings back painful memories. I moved a couple of years ago and found a very great group of friends that have quickly become my chosen family . I was determined to take back how I felt about Christmas and began to host a Christmas dinner. I love to cook so I make pretty much everything for my friend group.

I've done this for three years now and it's been such a godsend (same group of people every year too) and has made me enjoy Christmas again, finally. This past one, a couple of my friends asked if they could bring a friend or two … or three the day of the dinner and I politely said, “I am sorry, but this is more of a family-style Christmas dinner, and I only want my family around me.” I felt bad, but, to me, this is my family and since I am making everything, I already accounted for everyone who RSVP'd. Did I handle this appropriately? How should I go about this my next one to make sure everyone knows it is invite-only? I feel that if it was a Christmas party it would be OK to be “the more the merrier” but this was different.





