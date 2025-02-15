Navigating a Difficult Family History with Children

This text explores the emotional complexities of a parent who needs to disclose a dark past involving a family cult and a prison sentence to their young sons. It delves into the challenges of balancing honesty with their children's emotional well-being and contemplates seeking professional guidance from a therapist.

When I was a child, my family was part of a church led by my grandfather. I didn't realize until I was a teenager that it had been a cult. And not just a cult; when I was 9, there was a murder. My mom was among the members of the cult who went to prison. My dad, who had left the group before this happened, got custody of my brothers and me. I've only seen my mom a handful of times since, and not at all in the last decade or so. I now have two sons, who are 10 and 8 years old.

I've tried to be honest but vague about what happened during my childhood. I've told them that my biological mom went to prison because she hurt someone, that she isn't a kind person in general, and that their grandma, my stepmom, is my 'real mom' as far as I'm concerned. I always knew I'd have to go into more detail eventually (articles about my mom are the first thing that comes up if you google my maiden name), but I thought I had another year or two. A few days ago, I got a call from my older son's teacher. She told me that the kids were learning to use a newspaper database in their library class, and instead of doing the assignment, my son 'accessed upsetting information about his extended family.' When I picked him up at school that day, he was visibly upset. Thankfully, he hadn't had time to read much, but what he did read left him shaken. I reassured him that his uncles and I were all OK (this seemed to be his biggest concern) and asked him to give me a little time to collect my thoughts before I explained more to him. I know I need to follow through, but my husband is worried about how our son will handle the information (and how sharing it will affect me). Do we need to try to get him an appointment with a therapist before I tell him anything more? Should we wait to see how he feels/reacts? Do I need to talk to my younger son about this as well?





