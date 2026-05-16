Navajo Nation Winter Sunrise and Sunset Times, Authorized Driving Hours

The Navajo Nation in Graham County, Gila County, and Sierra County announces winter sunrise and sunset times due to Daylight Saving Time. The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 11 AM MST until Sunday at 8 PM MST, for designated areas, due to winter weather conditions and safety measures.

The Navajo Nation in Graham County, Gila County, and Sierra County announces winter sunrise and sunset times due to Daylight Saving Time . The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 11 AM MST until Sunday at 8 PM MST, for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills.

The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 11 AM MST until Saturday at 8 PM MST, for White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County.

The authorized driving hours are from Saturday at 11 AM MST until Saturday at 8 PM MST, for Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward.

The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 12 PM MDT until Sunday at 9 PM MDT, for Chinle Valley, Suede Mountains, Valley Mountains South of I-40, Valles GMCs, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264.

The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 11 AM MST until Sunday at 9 PM MST, for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area





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Navajo Nation Daylight Saving Time Winter Sunrise And Sunset Driving Hours Designated Areas Safe Road Travel

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