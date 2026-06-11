Navajo Language Class at The Urban Indian Center in Salt Lake City

Clarissa Yazzie teaches an intermediate Diné language class at The Urban Indian Center in Salt Lake City. The class gathers in the Ballpark neighborhood, featuring artwork by Indigenous people from Utah's eight federally recognized tribes. The language class is part of the Urban Indian Center's Rebalancing Culture program, fostering the passing down of culture and tradition.

The class started at the center two years ago. Herbert Smith speaks Diné Bizaad , the Navajo language, and immediately feels connected to his culture and ancestors.

He has taken up a Diné language class at The Urban Indian Center in Salt Lake City. The class gathers in the Ballpark neighborhood, featuring artwork by Indigenous people from Utah's eight federally recognized tribes. The language class is part of the Urban Indian Center's Rebalancing Culture program, fostering the passing down of culture and tradition. The program offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced Diné Bizaad courses, as well as other cultural offerings like dance, music, arrow making, and beadwork





sltrib / 🏆 316. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Navajo Language Diné Bizaad Urban Indian Center Rebalancing Culture Program Ballpark Neighborhood Artwork By Indigenous People Language Revitalization COVID-19 Pandemic Clarissa Yazzie Herbert Smith Navajo Nation Reservation Utah's Eight Federally Recognized Tribes Dance Music Arrow Making Beadwork

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barnes: London's Celebrity Hideaway Offering Countryside Serenity Amidst Urban AccessDiscover how Barnes, a tranquil village in southwest London, has become a discreet sanctuary for celebrities like Stanley Tucci and Gary Lineker, blending rural charm with city convenience through historic architecture, exclusive green spaces, and the traffic-reducing impact of Hammersmith Bridge's closure.

Read more »

Former munitions testing site in Connecticut redeveloped as urban forestOn Valentine’s Day in 2024, a small group of activists trudged through the snow to a high chain-link fence surrounding hundreds of acres of woods in Bridgeport.

Read more »

Reparto Music's Global Takeover: How Cuba's Urban Sound Conquered TikTok and Inspired Latin SuperstarsThe Cuban-born genre reparto has surged from local roots to worldwide fame, fueled by TikTok hits like Dichavate and endorsements from Maluma, Bad Gyal, and Daddy Yankee. Explore the history of reparto and the international artists embracing its rhythm.

Read more »

Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies Class of 2026 Receives Diplomas in a Festive CommencementAround 215 students from Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies concluded their high‑school careers with a spirited commencement ceremony on Tuesday, June 9. The event featured custom‑designed caps, family support, and heartfelt speeches, culminating in a post‑ceremony photo session that captured the joy of the graduating class and their loved ones.

Read more »