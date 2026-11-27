Wildlife footage shows a massive elk fending off two wolves, jacking up one with its antlers in a stunning display of raw power in the animal kingdom.

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It gets the blood pumping and tends to be incredibly unpredictable. That's what makes it so much fun and enjoyable. Massive elk fights wolves. Facebook user Billy Fabian recently shared footage of an elk fending off a pair of wolves that wanted to mix it up.