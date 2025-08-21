Nature Portfolio Seeks Associate/Senior Editor in Electrical Engineering and Energy Infrastructure

Nature Portfolio, a prestigious collection of scientific journals within Springer Nature, is seeking a passionate Associate/Senior Editor to join their team. The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in electrical engineering and energy infrastructure, along with a deep understanding of related research areas such as applied computational techniques, networks, and machine learning methods.

With a rich history spanning over 180 years, Springer Nature provides technology-driven products, platforms, and services that empower researchers to advance scientific discovery, support healthcare professionals at the forefront of medical advancements, and enhance educational experiences. Committed to progress and knowledge sharing, Springer Nature collaborates with its communities to foster understanding and illuminate the world. Nature Portfolio, a distinguished collection of journals, products, and services including the prestigious journal Nature, is dedicated to serving the global scientific community. As a leading multidisciplinary Open Access journal, Nature's platform publishes high-quality scientific research. To fuel its continued success, Nature Portfolio is seeking a meticulous researcher with a profound understanding of electrical engineering and energy infrastructure, along with an insatiable curiosity and a passion for exploring scientific frontiers. The ideal candidate will possess a keen eye for detail, exceptional analytical abilities, and a commitment to fostering innovation within the scientific community. The Associate/Senior Editor will play a pivotal role in managing manuscripts within the realm of electrical engineering and energy infrastructure, encompassing topics such as applied computational techniques, networks, and machine learning methods. Responsibilities include collaborating with a team of editors throughout the editorial process, encompassing manuscript selection and overseeing peer review. The successful candidate will be entrusted with shaping the representation of their subject area within the journal, ensuring a diverse and robust collection of cutting-edge research. A PhD (or equivalent experience) in electrical engineering, energy infrastructure, or a closely related field is essential, along with a demonstrated understanding of fundamental scientific principles. Previous postdoctoral research experience is highly desirable but not mandatory





