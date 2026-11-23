Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Deep in the wilds of Florida, writer and naturalist Joe Hutto was given the rare opportunity to raise wild turkeys from chicks. Eventually, he had to let his children grow up and go off on their own, but this was harder than he ever imagined.

. And having spent more than a year as the full-time parent of a clutch of young turkeys, he learned much more than just how to talk turkey.

What started as an informal science experiment became a very personal, very emotional journey that ended up changing his life in ways he could never have imagined.recreates Hutto’s moving tale of raising wild turkey hatchlings in Florida’s Flatwoods. Hutto’s illustrated book about his experience,Experience the true story of writer and naturalist Joe Hutto as he raises a family of turkey chicks..

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Imprinting refers to that first moment of life when some creatures form an instant connection with the individual they forever recognize as their mother. It had long been Hutto’s hope to learn about the secret world of wild turkeys by having young turkey chicks, called poults, imprint on him, but obtaining wild turkey eggs or young poults had proven to be next to impossible.

So when he arrived home one day to find a bowl filled with wild turkey eggs on his doorstep, he went out immediately to obtain an incubator, determined to become their mother. He had no idea what kind of relentless task he was about to commit himself to. He began speaking with them even before they hatched, and bonded with them as they emerged from their shells.

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Then, day after day, he lived as a turkey mother, taking on the fulltime job of raising 16 turkey chicks. It was a role he would learn from scratch and leave him caught up in wonder. There was little he could teach them that they did not already know, but he showed them the lay of the land and protected them from harm as best he could. It seemed they had much more to teach him.

The level of awareness and sensitivity of his young family to the world around them simply transcended anything he had experienced before. He learned their individual idiosyncrasies and voices, and became especially fond of two he named Sweet Pea and Turkey Boy. Sweet Pea was a snuggler, and Turkey Boy the bold rascal of the bunch.

During their time together, Hutto dutifully cared for his charges around the clock, roosting with them, taking them on foraging trips and, coping with snake invasions, immersing himself in their world. In the process, they revealed their charming curiosity, survival instincts, and surprising intellect. Life was good. But eventually, things changed.

His children grew up, and Hutto had to let them go off on their own. It was harder than he ever imagined.

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“How could a story about raising wild turkeys be so emotional? Joe Hutto’s experience is unlike anything I have seen in 30 years of NATURE. ”designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team.

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You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.