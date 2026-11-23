Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 at 2 p.m. on CREATE + Wednesday, Dec 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to ibex herds and wolf packs.

Two Haflingers, horses bred for work in the Salzburg Alps’ rugged terrain, are harnessed to a carriage. Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 /In the Alps, high at the top of the world, December transforms the mountains and valleys into a quiet winter wonderland.

But life thrives just below the ice and snow. Join NATURE for a glimpse into the Alps’ most enchanting time of the year. Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching herds of reindeer. Goldfinches search for their next holiday feast while marmots retreat to a cozy home underground and chamois race across the highest peaks.

Also read Project Hail Mary Re-Release Dec 11 Reveals Plot Twist

The forests of spruce and fir trees are draped in sparkling frost as goldcrests dart across, searching for their next holiday feast. Marmots retreat to a cozy home underground, chamois race across the highest peaks, while deer and wolves trot through deep snow. And follow the story of a house mouse that coexists in the Alps with humans and wildlife. Experience a unique Alpine Christmas that remains in the heart long after the season fades.

Narrated bydesigned for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7.

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We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Fascinating formations of ice and snow can be found in the Nature’s Ice Palace within the Hintertux Glacier.

Tyrol, Austria. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.