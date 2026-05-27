NATURE: Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ Watch Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Sir David Attenborough unearths a once in a lifetime discovery: the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known.

Watch Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2unearths a once in a lifetime discovery: the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known.

Follow a team of forensic experts on a perilous expedition to excavate the skull, uncover the predatory secrets lying deep inside the fossil, and unlock clues about the life of this giant sea beast. Follow Sir David Attenborough and a team of forensic experts as they unearth the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices.

It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX .

Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Sir David Attenborough uncovers the secrets of the pliosaur, a monstrous marine predator. The pliosaur is believed to have been over 30 feet in length, similar to a doubledecker bus.

Sir David Attenborough with paleontologist Dr. Judyth Sassoon at the Etches Collection Museum of Jurassic Marine Life in Kimmeridge, Dorset, UK. Sir David Attenborough with the restored Pliosaur skull in the workshop of the Etches Collection Museum of Jurassic Marine Life in Kimmeridge, Dorset, UK.on PBS brings rich and rewarding stories from the wild to homes across America.

Forty years on, it is the premier voice for the natural world, an essential lens on the creatures, great and small, that sustain us all on our living planet. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.

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