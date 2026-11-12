Nature and civilization collide once again as lost black bear sprints across South Florida street

Video captures a Florida black bear darting across a busy Naples road near I-75 as South Florida Everglades development pushes wildlife out.

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" As more and more people flock to the Sunshine State from other states and countries, the cities keep developing further and further inland, and in the southern part of the state, that means developing on top of the Everglades. The more this happens, the more we will see videos of our friend here running scared through the streets of the suburbs, which could be dangerous for both the bears and the human population.

Here's hoping Mr. Ursus Americanus Floridanus made it back to the 'Glades in one piece and that no one was seriously injured.