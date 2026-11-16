Natural Night Owls Usually Have 8 Habits That Are Actually Pretty Good For You

People think night owls are total party animals, when in reality they have habits like these that are healthy and easy to maintain.

. But with the right habits and routines, even someone who stays up later than everyone else can protect their well-being. If you're a natural night owl and can make your late bedtime work for your professional and social schedules, lean into it!

Just be sure that you protect your well-being with activities like these. As an added bonus, these are great for early birds, too!a 2007 studythey have to be creative without distractions, the better. They get to do their hobbies and "me time" things without being bothered. For a night owl, it’s that quiet little pocket of time right before bed that allows them to be creative without being interrupted by other people’s needs.

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Being creative and flexing that right brain muscle is good for everyone, whether it’s rooted in a passion or a simple mood booster. While introverts often go inward all day long, night owls are particularly happy to spend late evenings unraveling thoughts and reflecting on the day.

Introspection is easier when nobody is around to distract them, so they process all that pent-up stress instead of suppressing it by going right to sleep. While this kind of deep thinking may occasionally mess up their sleep routine, for many, it’s worth it. Part of what night owls love about nighttime is the quiet.

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It’s funny, considering some people are so afraid of their alone time for the same reason, but in reality, a For those busy introverts and night owls who feel constantly needed during everyone else’s waking hours, bedtime may feel like their only break. The trick is to avoid filling it with scrolling or endless episodes of a series.

Pause and enjoy the quiet or do a quiet hobby while you have the silence.better cognitive reasoning and pattern recognition skills than the average person, according to a study from the University of Madrid. Even if it’s just an appreciation for quiet time without distractions where they can really give the issue their full attention, they think about things in truly thoughtful ways. The quiet allows them a break from attractions so ideas and solutions can pop up.

Without that time, their brain can never feel free enough to truly create. While others may avoid things they don’t understand or turn to mindless entertainment to fill the silence before bedtime, owls might bask in it. And, luckily for their colleagues and loved ones, they also often solve stagnant problems along the way. While it might sound somewhat counterintuitive, some people daydream without letting their minds truly wander.

If you let yourself daydream to positive, empowering places, it can be reallyNight owls tend to be more prone to daydreaming anyway, but the healthiest ones use their abilities to focus on problem-solving and directing creative energy toward problem-solving or dreaming up new ideas. It’s easy to get caught in a rabbit hole when you’re not being purposeful on your phone.

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It’s even easier to lean on mindless entertainment and doomscrolling when you’re anxious about being alone or facing the quietness before bedtime. But tons of screen time, especially right before bed, can be Night owls learn to protect their sleep hygiene, even when they choose to stay up later in the night. To do this, they don't cast away their phones like something they can't quite quitm they set boundaries with the intention of sleeping better and feleing more peaceful.

If they have a creative purpose or something intentional that requires their phones, they’ll use them, but only with limits.and getting their bodies ready for bed, scheduling consistent self-care time is a night owl trait everyone can use. Self-care may not be naturally associated with night owls, but for someone who regularly protects the quiet time at night, it’s the perfect space for it.

You can wash your face and moisturize or do whatever makes you feel peaceful, and still do your floaty night owl things until you fall asleep. It's all about intention. Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com Instead of trying to please everyone in their lives by committing to social invites they’ll end up dreading, night owls are careful about how they spend their time.

Even though they’ll have the late evening at home to do whatever they want, even if they do say “yes” to a dinner or hangout with friends, they still avoid shoving too much social time into an already fragile routine.is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.