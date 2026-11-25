NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pledges total defense of all territory including space following reports of a Russian nuclear anti-satellite weapon. The alliance is reassessing deterrence strategies to counter this alleged imminent threat.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has declared that the alliance is prepared to defend every inch of its territory, explicitly including the space domain, following intelligence reports of an imminent Russia n nuclear weapon launch. The statement addresses claims that Russia plans to deploy a nuclear-armed satellite into orbit within the coming weeks, a move that would fundamentally alter strategic deterrence in the region.

NATO Reassesses Deterrence in Space

Rutte announced on Tuesday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is currently conducting assessments of its deterrence posture and will implement necessary changes in response to the alleged threat. He emphasized that the security of NATO members extends beyond terrestrial borders to ensure safety in the space element, signaling a significant shift in operational priorities for the alliance.

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This declaration follows a series of reports from German newspapers stating that Berlin's intelligence agencies had briefed political leaders on an alleged impending launch. The information reportedly came from German Armed Forces intelligence and the Federal Intelligence Service, which informed Defence Minister Boris Pistorius of the situation.

Russian Satellite Plan and Strategic Implications

According to the intelligence reports, Russia is allegedly preparing to launch a new satellite by the end of 2026 carrying a nuclear warhead designed to be detonated as an anti-satellite weapon. The Foreign Policy Research Institute explains that the nuclear fission from such a blast would generate considerable radiation trapped by the Earth's magnetic field.

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This radiation would expose satellites in low-earth orbit to dangerous doses, causing immediate failure for approximately one-third of all satellites in that region. Stephen Whiting, head of US Space Command, noted that remaining satellites would gradually fail over the following months due to the cascading effects of debris and collision risks in the orbit.

German Government Response and Kremlin Denial

Chancellor Friedrich Merz tacitly confirmed the seriousness of the reports, stating that while the news of Russia arming space with nuclear weapons is not new, it remains shocking and demonstrates Russia's willingness to escalate. The Kremlin has dismissed the allegations as a propaganda campaign, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticizing the lack of credible sources in the German newspaper reports.

German Air Force Major General Armin Fleischmann warned that the consequences for life in Germany would be immense, potentially causing power outages and severe restrictions on communication. The incident highlights the growing tension between Western powers and Russia regarding the militarization of outer space and the potential for catastrophic technological disruption.