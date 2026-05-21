NATO Troops Boost Counter-Drone Power with Project Flytrap 5.0

NATO troops are conducting a series of exercises to enhance their counter-drone capabilities. These exercises, known as Project Flytrap 5.0, involve soldiers practicing with small quadcopters and other drones to test their ability to combat the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems. The initiative, which began in April and concluded in May, is being conducted at various levels, from the individual soldier to the squadron level. The exercises are part of Saber Strike 26, a multinational exercise involving the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and the United Kingdom's 3rd Parachute Regiment. The program aims to equip soldiers with the necessary technology to effectively counter drone threats in a modern battlefield environment. The Department of Defense has been deliberate in its approach, testing various counter-UAS equipment at different echelons and developing standardized tactics for small-unit operations. Flytrap 5.0 marks the first time the program has been implemented at a squadron level, integrating industry-provided technologies such as radars, radio frequency defeat systems, kinetic interceptors, and unmanned ground vehicles.

NATO troops are conducting a series of exercises to enhance their counter-drone capabilities. These exercises, known as Project Flytrap 5.0 , involve soldiers practicing with small quadcopters and other drones to test their ability to combat the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems .

The initiative, which began in April and concluded in May, is being conducted at various levels, from the individual soldier to the squadron level. The exercises are part of Saber Strike 26, a multinational exercise involving the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and the United Kingdom's 3rd Parachute Regiment. The program aims to equip soldiers with the necessary technology to effectively counter drone threats in a modern battlefield environment.

The Department of Defense has been deliberate in its approach, testing various counter-UAS equipment at different echelons and developing standardized tactics for small-unit operations. Flytrap 5.0 marks the first time the program has been implemented at a squadron level, integrating industry-provided technologies such as radars, radio frequency defeat systems, kinetic interceptors, and unmanned ground vehicles. The program's goal is to ensure soldiers are equipped with the latest technology and tactics to effectively counter drone threats in a rapidly evolving battlefield





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NATO Drone Warfare Counter-Drone Project Flytrap 5.0 Saber Strike 26 Unmanned Aerial Systems Quadcopter Electronic Warfare Battlefield Technology Military Exercises

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