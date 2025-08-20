NATO studies how climate change is changing the Arctic Ocean and the hunt for Russian submarines

NATO is studying the rapidly changing Arctic Ocean to better detect Russian submarines. Climate change is making the task of finding these submarines more difficult due to melting sea ice and shifts in water salinity, which affect how sound travels underwater.

Deep in the Arctic , aboard NATO 's only research vessel, green bars of data move across screens as computers whir, the noise occasionally rising in pitch. To the untrained eye, it all means little. But to NATO 's lone scientific unit on board the NRV Alliance, it is a glimpse into how the rapidly changing Arctic could force the alliance to switch how it detects objects—and threats—lurking beneath the waves. One of these threats, and one notoriously hard to pick up, is Russia n submarines.

Climate change is making the task of finding them even more difficult. As the planet heats up, fresh water is seeping into the Arctic Ocean as the sea ice and the permafrost melts, while warmer waters from the Atlantic bleed in from the south. 'Whereas in the past, we would have thought of the Arctic Ocean as a frozen desert, now, increasingly, it's being thought of as open water at some parts of the summer season,' Klaus Dodds, a professor at the U.K.'s Royal Holloway, University of London, told Newsweek on board the vessel. 'It's an ocean literally undergoing state change.' That change in temperature and salinity—or levels of salt—has a heavy hand in influencing how sound moves in water. But knowing how sound travels under the waves is key for picking up threats the alliance otherwise wouldn't spot. 'When you talk about detecting, tracking, identifying submarines, this is something where you can build all the technology you want,' the expedition's chief scientist, Gaultier Real, told Newsweek. But 'if you don't know the environment in which you are deploying that, in which you're operating that, you're missing something.' NATO's Nordic-Recognized Environmental Picture 2025 The Arctic region is made up of the Arctic Ocean—much of which is crusted with ice—and a collection of seas that are generally ice-free and much easier for ships to navigate, like the Barents Sea north of Norway and western Russia, or the northernmost swathes of the Atlantic. All these waters feature high up on the strategic priority lists of the eight states with Arctic territory, and, increasingly, further flung nations. Moscow has a grip on roughly 50 percent of the Arctic coastline. The seven other states with territory in the Arctic Circle include Canada, the U.S. and Norway, all of which are NATO members. The alliance, while keeping one eye on the Arctic Ocean, is typically more concerned about what Russia—and increasingly China—are doing in the ice-free waters of the slightly more southern seas. This is why the NATO scientists set sail on the NRV Alliance from the northern Norwegian city of Tromsø in early July, heading north toward Svalbard and around the Greenland Sea. Many months of work went into scrutinizing where the Arctic ice would be, pulling data from satellites, camera-rigged drones and an experimental radar to map out the best places to drop buoys. Each of these buoys carried hydrophones—microphones that record sound underwater—to pick up acoustic signals sent out from the NATO ship. The scientists would then know which signals to watch out for on the recorders after they bounce off the ice. A smaller boat would break away from the Alliance, dropping the buoys a few miles away from the main ship. The buoys drifted for hours or days before the scientists went back in search of their equipment, with their fingers crossed the hydrophones and their data were floating close by and intact. The signals sent from the NATO ship, however, were low power—and deliberately so. One reason is to protect the wildlife but another, said Real, is that stealth objects would keep as low a profile as possible. 'Both from the scientific and the defense point of view, this is a project that we think is extremely important,' Real said. 'The fact that now this is an area of the world where everything is changing so fast makes it a fantastic playground for science, but also an area of huge strategical importance.' The data from the experiments can be pieced together to create a model of how sound from any source travels in the Arctic waters, essentially identifying which sounds are emitted by different objects. NATO militaries can then use this model in their shadowing of Russian submarines as well as have a better idea of how to hide their own submarines from Moscow's surveillance. 'We work for the safety, security, of the nations of the alliance, and what we provide to them is our research capability and how this can be translated to operational scenarios,' Real said. 'We can check with the experiment that we are doing that the models, that the way of operating the sonars is still efficient.' 'It probably isn't,' he added. 'It means that we need to adapt the tools that we have.' Russia's Submarines During the Cold War, there was a 'huge interest' in research that delved into sea ice, and how it could blur views of stealthy objects like submarines, Dodds said. There has also long been a focus on how salinity can toy with acoustics, he added. The same is true today





Newsweek

NATO Arctic Submarines Russia Climate Change Acoustic Detection

