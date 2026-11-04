NATO Shifts Strategy to Deep Strike Russian Targets

NATO plans to use long-range precision missiles to strike Russian infrastructure and military bases behind the front lines, moving beyond traditional border defense to deter aggression.

NATO is fundamentally rewriting its defense doctrine to include the capability for long-range, precise strikes deep inside Russia n territory, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal. This strategic pivot marks a departure from decades of defensive planning focused on halting advancing forces at the alliance's eastern borders. The 32-member bloc now considers aggressive pre-emptive tactics essential for deterring the Kremlin from launching a new invasion of the continent.

From Border Defense To Deep Strike Tactics

The alliance is shifting focus from merely blocking troops that cross borders to actively destroying military bases, supply depots, and industrial facilities located well beyond the front line. This approach was a central topic at the alliance's first-ever Deep Strike Symposium, which was hosted in June by US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, the top military commander for NATO. The discussions and war games addressed a sensitive subject that few officials would have openly considered until recently.

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The catalyst for this strategic evolution is the almost five years of Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine. NATO strategists have concluded that simply impeding a Russian advance is no longer sufficient to protect European security. Instead, they argue that more decisive and proactive action is required to prevent a large-scale conflict before it can gain momentum on the ground.

Grynkewich's Theory Of Victory Explained

General Alexus Grynkewich recently elaborated on this new defensive posture in a speech delivered to an audience in Warsaw, outlining what he termed his 'theory of victory.' He explained that NATO's initial response would involve blocking the first wave of any attack to stabilize the immediate front. However, the strategy does not stop there; it aims to blunt any follow-on actions and dismantle the entire warfighting system engaged against the alliance.

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According to Grynkewich, if an offensive continues despite initial resistance, NATO forces will break the adversary's capabilities by striking both the advancing troops and anything that supports, sustains, or controls that force. This includes targeting the logistical and command infrastructure that enables sustained military operations, rather than just engaging the frontline combat units directly.

Missile Upgrades And European Industrial Push

A critical component of this deep-strike strategy relies on highly precise long-range weaponry, which requires significant investment and industrial capacity. Washington is currently upgrading and extending its arsenal of precision deep-strike missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles and ATACMS rockets, while simultaneously manufacturing new systems to maintain a technological edge over potential adversaries.

European allies, who have historically lagged in deep-strike capabilities, are now rushing to field new missile models and increase their small existing stocks of Storm Shadow, Scalp, and Taurus cruise missiles. Fabian Hoffmann, a senior researcher at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies, noted that at least 48 new low-cost cruise-missile projects involving 20 manufacturers have been publicized across the continent in recent months.

Kyiv's Proactive Defense Lessons

The strategy often described as hitting the archer rather than shielding from arrows mirrors the tactics Kyiv has employed against Moscow. By deploying increasingly powerful weapons, including domestically developed Flamingo cruise missiles, Ukraine has successfully struck distant Russian military and economic assets. These targets have included rocket-fuel producers, drone-battery plants, oil refineries, and critical data centers located thousands of miles from the border.

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Alyona Getmanchuk, Ukraine's ambassador to NATO, emphasized that air defense acts like a painkiller that alleviates symptoms but does not cure the underlying problem. She argued that Ukraine must increasingly depend on deep-strike proactive defense to target the source of the aggression, especially as Western-supplied interceptors for shield operations have run short.

Deterrence Through Strike Capability

Polish Major General Ireneusz Nowak told the Journal that the alliance must treat deep precision strike as a primary tool for deterrence. He argued that striking the defense-industrial base of an adversary is essential to winning a potential conflict. Nowak noted that if Kyiv had possessed such capabilities earlier in the war, the fighting would not have resulted in static trench battles reminiscent of World War I.

Definitions of deep strike vary from around 100 miles to hundreds of miles, but the term broadly refers to targets far behind the front line. In a war scenario, long-range missiles, rockets, and drones would be used to strike not only traditional military targets such as airfields but also Vladimir Putin's industrial facilities and resource bases. This approach aims to degrade the enemy's ability to wage war from a distance before ground forces are even engaged.