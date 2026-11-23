NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urges allies to boost defense spending and industrial capacity to counter relentless cyberattacks and sabotage targeting critical infrastructure across member nations.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a stark warning to allied nations during the Parliamentary Assembly's annual session in Berlin on Monday, highlighting a surge in hostile actions targeting member states. He described a landscape of intensifying malign activities that include sabotage against railways, attacks on cargo vessels at sea, and relentless cyber operations. These threats underscore the urgent need for coordinated defensive measures to protect interconnected European infrastructure and economies.

Evolving Threat Landscape and Incident Reports

Mark Rutte detailed specific incidents that illustrate the breadth of current security challenges facing the alliance. He cited a dangerous incident in Poland on Friday alongside several serious developments in the Black Sea region over recent weeks. These events have prompted NATO to work closely with Romania, Bulgaria, and Türkiye to address immediate risks in the area. The Secretary General emphasized that these are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of aggression designed to destabilize member regions.

Also read Russian Strikes Kill 2 in Ukraine Amid NATO Tensions Over Poland

Strategic Industrial Production and Defense Investment

To counter these evolving dangers, Mark Rutte urged allied countries to significantly increase defense spending and industrial production capabilities. He noted that several members are already projected to meet or exceed the alliance's 5% defense spending target this year, setting a positive precedent for further investment. The focus is now shifting toward the tangible output of defense equipment, with an emphasis on air defense systems, drones, and counter-drone technologies.

Ammunition Capacity and Long-term Preparedness

Mark Rutte provided concrete projections regarding the alliance's manufacturing capabilities, stating that NATO is making steady progress in ammunition production. The Secretary General announced that the alliance aims to produce around 4 million artillery shells annually by next year. This target represents nearly double the production level set for 2025, signaling a major escalation in logistical readiness to sustain prolonged defense operations.

Advertisement

European Army Feasibility and Sovereignty Concerns

When addressing questions from national delegations about the formation of a unified European army, Mark Rutte clarified his position as being open in principle but skeptical of near-term feasibility. He explained that such a structure would require replacing national armies with a single integrated force, which faces significant sovereignty-related challenges. He cautioned that maintaining separate national militaries alongside a new European structure could lead to dangerous delays in decision-making during a crisis.

Geopolitical Implications and Alliance Cohesion

Mark Rutte highlighted the strategic importance of Türkiye to NATO, noting its role as a bridge between the alliance and Asian countries. He stressed that relations between NATO and the European Union are currently in very good shape, facilitating better cooperation on security matters. The Secretary General concluded by reiterating that all allied countries are affected by these threats through shared infrastructure, making collective action essential for future stability.