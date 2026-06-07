Eastern European NATO allies closest to Russia are spending the most on defense, while Western Europe faces pressure to meet the alliance's 5% GDP goal.

Pope Leo XIV jokes young Spaniards would pick Bad Bunny over him during Madrid visit this weekendWorld War II veteran reveals 1-word feeling before D-Day 82 years laterRaúl Castro makes first public appearance since Trump administration charged him with murder US, Shield of the Americas condemn 'ongoing efforts' to overthrow Bolivia's elected president amid unrestPete Hegseth warns narco-terrorists as US backs Bolivia's government amid coup warningsCanada's Carney pledges action on antisemitism amid backlash over new anti-hate council members Sherpa missing for a week on Everest found crawling toward base camp after his family begins funeral rites Albino buffalo nicknamed 'Donald Trump' becomes sensation at Bangladesh's national zoo for its blond hairUS ally Kuwait condemns 'brutal and ongoing Iranian attacks' after airport was hitDefense expert 'skeptical' that Iran would cooperate with dealAmericans are done with what's on the menu in the Democratic Party: Dr Zuhdi JasserUS military shoots down Iranian missiles, drones as conflict intensifiesFDD's Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery says frontline NATO states are increasing defense spending and military capabilities while some Western Europe an allies continue to rely heavily on U.S. security guarantees. Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former deputy director for strategy, policy and plans at U.S. Europe an Command, said the shift is already visible across the alliance.

"Europe is clearly stepping up, but they're stepping up by geographic variation," Montgomery told Fox News Digital. As President Donald Trump presses NATO allies to shoulder more of Europe's defense burden, countries closest to Russia are moving fastest. Montgomery pointed to the Baltic states, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria as countries moving aggressively to strengthen deterrence against Russia.

His assessment comes as NATO allies work toward a new defense spending benchmark agreed at the 2025 summit in The Hague, which calls on members to invest 5% of GDP in defense and security-related spending by 2035, including 3.5% for core defense requirements and 1.5% for defense-related infrastructure and security investments.

"Given the threat of Russia, allies in the East are acquiring capabilities more quickly, and they're spending even more than allies in the West," Deni told Fox News Digital. "This shouldn't surprise us because they're the ones closest to the threat. " Deni noted that many eastern allies are rapidly purchasing equipment already available on the market rather than waiting years for domestic defense programs to mature.

President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte attend the start of a NATO leaders summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025. The transformation is visible across NATO's eastern and northern flanks. Poland has become one of the alliance's largest military spenders, Romania is increasing defense investments, and Finland andpraised Finland and Sweden Thursday at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, using them as examples of allies strengthening the alliance.

"Sweden and Finland have actually contributed because they brought their own defense industry, their own advanced technology," Rubio said. "They have been great partners. " Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Ţoiu echoed that message in an interview with Fox News Digital following an emergency U.N. Security Council session convened after aŢoiu said Romania raised defense spending to 2% of GDP during Trump's previous term and plans to allocate"an average of 3.4 percent" next year through military procurement and strategic infrastructure investments.

"Europe is clearly stepping up, but they're stepping up by geographic variation," Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery told Fox News Digital.

"We have launched initiatives that are directed at the eastern flank because it is increasingly more clear that that needs to be protected," she said. "We need better deterrence, better defense capabilities there in order to ensure our responsibility in protecting not just the Romanian border, which is the longest border to the war, but also it is in the same time a European border and the border of the Allied territory," Ţoiu said.and repeatedly has dealt with Russian drones entering its airspace.

Poland has become one of NATO's top military spenders, while the Baltic states are racing toward defense expenditures approaching 5% of GDP. Montgomery said the eastern flank's urgency contrasts sharply with the pace in much of Western Europe.

Among the continent's five largest economies, and despite a slight decrease in military spending in 2025, the U.K. remains the largest investor relative to GDP, with 2.4%, trailed by Germany , Spain , France and Italy , according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute "Europe is heavily dependent on NATO for its strategic airlift and sea lift, its air-to-air refueling, its cyber capabilities, its space assets, its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance," Seener said. Without those capabilities, he warned, European forces would struggle to maintain situational awareness during a major conflict.

Montgomery said Europe faces three major challenges: expanding military capacity, rebuilding its defense industrial base and developing high-end support capabilities that have long been provided by the United States. Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery pointed to the Baltic states, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria as countries moving aggressively to strengthen deterrence against Russia.

"The primary forces to defend Europe should be European," he said. "The United States should provide additional forces that allow maneuver and offensive operations. "deliberations over delaying long-range strike deployments to Germany and reconsidering future Tomahawk missile sales, arguing the systems are critical for deterring Russia. "The goal here is not to fight Russia in the Baltics or in Poland.

The idea here is we want to deter Russia from even trying to attack.

"Montgomery predicted Europe will continue increasing defense spending and expanding its defense industrial base, while the alliance benefits from steadier transatlantic relations. "I think you'll have a U.S. president that probably doesn't provoke the Europeans as much. You'll have Europe that's investing more," he said.

"I think five years from now, NATO will be stronger," he said. "And I hope we have Ukraine in there. " Efrat Lachter is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering international affairs and the United Nations. Follow her on X @efratlachter. Stories can be sent to





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