NATO launches scaled-down drills in Baltic Sea amid global deployments

The June 4-20 exercise will bring together about 20 vessels, 6,000 personnel and forces from 15 countries, with resources trimmed due to commitments in the Middle East and the Arctic.

The June 4-20 exercise will bring together about 20 vessels, 6,000 personnel and forces from 15 countries, with resources trimmed due to commitments in the Middle East and the Arctic.

FILE: German Rear Admiral Stephan Haisch, Commander Task Force Baltic, poses in front of the naval headquarters for the Baltic Sea, in Rostock. / Reuters NATO and US-led naval drills are set to begin this week in the Baltic Sea with reduced forces compared to last year, Polish broadcaster“In this period, it is a sign of the alliance's strength, that a major exercise is being conducted, under US leadership, with broad NATO participation,” German Rear Admiral Stephan Haisch said.

The BALTOPS exercise, scheduled from June 4 to June 20, will involve around 20 vessels from 15 countries and about 6,000 personnel, roughly half the size of last year's drills. According to officials, the reduced scale reflects ongoing operational commitments elsewhere, including deployments in the Middle East and the Arctic.

Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian missiles, drones targeting 'civilian sites'Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian missiles, drones targeting 'civilian sites'Operations will begin in the western Baltic before shifting east towards the area surrounding the Swedish island of Gotland. Haisch said safeguarding sea lines of communication remains a central mission, both for military logistics and commercial shipping. He also said he does not expect Russia to take actions that would trigger NATO's collective defence clause, known as Article 5, despite ongoing tensions.

Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian missiles, drones targeting 'civilian sites'Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian missiles, drones targeting 'civilian sites'Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan





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