NATO jets scrambled after drone intrusions cross Lithuanian and Latvian airspace

Three drones entered Lithuanian and Latvian airspace, prompting two NATO fighter jet deployments and airport closures. The incidents highlighted regional airspace security and prompted red alerts across multiple Lithuanian regions.

NATO fighter jets were scrambled twice overnight after suspected drones crossed Lithuania n airspace before landing in Latvia, officials reported on Wednesday. The incidents caused air alerts across large parts of Lithuania and prompted temporary closures at Vilnius and Kaunas airports.

Drone incursions trigger international response

According to Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre, the first yellow alert began in the Vilnius and Utena regions around 11 pm on Tuesday (2000 GMT). It was lifted shortly after midnight. During the first incident, three drones were detected over Belarus but none entered Lithuanian airspace; one later flew into Latvian airspace. A second alert was later issued in the Alytus region, then expanded to central and northern Lithuania and upgraded to red, urging residents to seek shelter and reporting that the drone had crossed from Belarus near Druskininkai.

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Vilnius airport closed for a brief period, shutting down three flights that affected more than 400 passengers. Kaunas airport also experienced a temporary shutdown due to the alerts. The incidents reminded authorities of the persistent risk posed by low‑altitude drones in the region.

Stakeholder actions and NATO involvement

During the second flight, Vilmantas Vitkauskas said NATO fighter jets detected the drone but did not engage, citing poor weather and safety concerns. Bratislava's military leadership achieved a decision to inactivate the drone, arriving at a non‑violent resolution. Latvia's National Armed Forces released an airspace threat warning for several municipalities early on Wednesday, deploying drone interceptors, air defence units and NATO air policing jets to reinforce the border.

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Lithuanian military officials emphasized that the drones fell short of any direct threat to civil aviation or civilian infrastructure, yet the incidents amplified concerns over drone proliferation in the North‑East European corridor. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining airspace security and ongoing cooperation with NATO partners.

Implications and future measures

The disruptions highlighted the vulnerability of civil airports to low‑altitude aerial threats, prompting authorities to consider tightening airspace restrictions and expanding surveillance capabilities. Lithuania and Latvia have pledged to strengthen joint exercises with NATO to improve rapid response protocols against unmanned aircraft. While no direct casualties were reported, the incidents underscored the need for continuous monitoring and coordination between national air traffic control and NATO air policing missions.

Officials in both countries will review the existing airspace defense framework, with scheduled meetings expected next week to discuss updated drone detection and interception strategies. The events serve as a reminder of the evolving security landscape in the Baltic region, where state‑of‑the‑art deterrence measures must adapt to a growing number of aerial incursions.