Poland briefed the White House National Security Council on Russian Kh-101 missile and drone violations of its airspace and renewed its request for a permanent US military presence, as NATO authorized a Swedish fighter jet to shoot down a Russian cruise missile.

Poland renewed its push for a permanent United States military presence on Tuesday after two Russian airspace incursions in four days, including one in which a Swedish fighter jet under NATO command was cleared to shoot down a Russian cruise missile but held its fire.

Poland's chargé d'affaires in Washington, Bogdan Klich, said he briefed the White House National Security Council on the violations and renewed Warsaw's call to permanently station US troops in the country. Yesterday, I briefed the US National Security Council on the violation of Polish airspace by Russian Kh-101 missiles and once again discussed the issue of the permanent deployment of US troops in Poland, Klich said.

Also read Poland to get NATO early-warning aircraft after Russian missiles hit country

Russian Missile Incursions Trigger NATO Response

The latest incursion came overnight Nov. 24, when a Russian drone briefly entered Polish airspace from Ukraine during another wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine, four days after three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles crossed into Poland. The Nov. 20 incursion involved a Swedish JAS 39 Gripen pilot operating under NATO command who was authorized to engage a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, according to Lt. Gen. Ireneusz Nowak, commander of Poland's Armed Forces Operational Command.

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NATO's Combined Air Operations Centre in Uedem, Germany, issued conditional authorization to fire, but the pilot could not positively identify the object visually or through the aircraft's onboard electro-optical systems because of severe weather, Nowak said. No weapons were fired. Polish authorities monitored 11 potentially threatening aerial objects during the attack, three of which entered the country's airspace, according to Nowak.

The Swedish Armed Forces said its jets tracked several unidentified objects over Poland during the mission, which lasted several hours under difficult weather conditions. Polish F-16 fighter jets, a Swedish Saab 340 early warning aircraft, a Dutch aerial refueling aircraft and ground-based air defense systems also supported the operation. Polish prosecutors confirmed Sunday that debris recovered at three locations belonged to Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles, revising an initial military assessment that one of the objects might have been a drone.

Preliminary findings indicated the missiles were manufactured in October or November 2026 at a factory in Dubna in Russia's Moscow region, prosecutors said. The second incursion happened overnight Nov. 24, when a Russian drone entered Polish airspace from Ukraine. Polish forces tracked the unmanned aircraft and received authorization to shoot it down but did not fire after it changed course and headed east, citing potential risks to civilians and property on the ground.

NATO Deploys AWACS in Solidarity With Poland

Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski said Polish authorities believed the violation was deliberate. It's hard to imagine this being a coincidence, so we assume it was an intentional act, Zalewski told RMF FM. After an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Monday, Nov. 23, NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe authorized the forward deployment of an Airborne Warning and Control System, or AWACS, aircraft to Poland. All Allies stand in full solidarity with Poland.

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NATO remains united, ready, and committed to defending against any threat, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned the alliance will defend every inch of Polish territory after the suspected airspace breach by Russia. NATO's military leadership said Friday that Russia's actions continue to test Allied resolve as the alliance confronts a series of airspace violations, drone incidents and hybrid activity along its eastern flank.

In September, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said US and Polish officials were working toward an agreement that could accommodate up to 10,000 American troops. Roughly 7,000 US troops were stationed in Poland on a rotational basis at the time. A permanent installation would expand Washington's military commitment along NATO's eastern flank.

Poland Seeks Permanent US Military Base Presence

We want the kind of US presence that would reassure us but not be threatening to Russia, Sikorski said during a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York, Bloomberg reported. President Donald Trump has previously voiced his support for a permanent US military base in Poland, although Washington has also reviewed American troop deployments across Europe.

Polish prosecutors said debris recovered at three locations belonged to the Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles, confirming the weapons were manufactured at a factory in Dubna. An aerial view showed the site where an unidentified flying object crashed in Nowy Lipowiec, Poland, on Nov. 22, 2026.