NATO Considering Deployment to Strait of Hormuz Amid Oil Prices Spike

NATO is evaluating a mission to the Strait of Hormuz to ensure smooth oil trade after the waterway closure, which has caused oil prices to hike drastically.

NATO is considering deploying a mission to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for global oil supplies, if the waterway remains closed until July.

The closure has occurred since late February following the US and Israel's air war against Iran. Although the strategic importance of the Strait is increasingly vital for global oil trade, NATO members, except for Spain, have allowed the US to use their bases for logistical support. The war in Iran has complicated the shift in NATO's strategy regarding the Middle East





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NATO Strait Of Hormuz Vial Shipping Lane Global Oil Trade Middle East Iran Us Navy Air War Oil Prices Shackles

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