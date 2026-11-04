NATO Confirms Russian Sea Drones Sank Contship Jet Off Bulgaria Killing No Crew

NATO intelligence confirms Russian unmanned vessels sank the Greek-owned Contship Jet near Bulgarian waters, raising tensions and prompting increased military patrols in the Black Sea.

NATO intelligence has definitively confirmed that Russia n-made sea drones struck and sank the Greek-owned container vessel Contship Jet just outside the territorial waters of Bulgaria last week. This verification marks a significant escalation in the spillover of the Ukraine war into regions monitored by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. A NATO official provided this confirmation to Newsweek, noting the incident occurred shortly after Western nations pledged to enhance their military footprint in the Black Sea to protect commercial shipping from the ongoing conflict. The attack took place on October 28 off the Bulgaria n coast east of Cape Kaliakra in the western Black Sea.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was traveling from the Israeli port of Haifa to Constanța in eastern Romania when it was hit by three naval drones. Three Bulgarian Navy ships were immediately dispatched to conduct a search and rescue operation for the eighteen crew members on board. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported among the crew following the incident. The crew managed to evacuate safely after a French sea patrol aircraft detected the drones approximately thirty minutes before they impacted the ship. This early warning allowed the sailors sufficient time to abandon the sinking vessel without loss of life.

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A NATO official stated that specific design features of the electronic equipment aboard the unmanned surface vessels marked them as Russian-made. A second independent intelligence source identified the seafaring drones as Russian with one hundred percent certainty. This new attribution solidifies the link between the Kremlin and the attack on the commercial vessel, countering earlier analyst descriptions that were more tentative. Some analysts had previously described the drones as Moscow-made, but this latest intelligence confirms the origin with absolute certainty.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev avoided explicitly confirming Russian responsibility at this stage but pledged to summon the Russian envoy to Sofia if the findings are substantiated. The working assumption within NATO is that Russia is deliberately targeting commercial ships, though it may not intend for these strikes to occur strictly within the territorial waters of NATO member states. This distinction highlights the complex legal and strategic challenges facing the alliance as it monitors these asymmetric warfare tactics. Sofia does not have full control over the contiguous zone where the sinking occurred, but can police certain issues like immigration and taxation.

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France's military released an image on Friday showing an unidentified black USV captured by a French Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft prior to the collision. The visual evidence has prompted speculation that the drone could be a Russian Murena-300S or a variant of the Vizir drone due to similarities in shape and component positioning. Sea drones travel very low in the water and often blend in with radar signatures, making them difficult for many Russian defenses to pick up. Kyiv does not have a major navy, but has successfully used such drones to hit Russian targets.

Since the start of 2026, a total of four hundred forty-two commercial vessels have been attacked in the region by both Ukrainian and Russian forces. This surge in maritime incidents has resulted in forty civilian deaths in the Black Sea. The sinking of the Contship Jet adds to a growing list of incidents, including the loss of the Wine Trader tanker and attacks on other vessels like the Yara J. These attacks have raised serious questions about maritime security and potential triggers for Article 5 mutual defense obligations. The incident further ratchets up tensions between Moscow and NATO amid concerns that the Kremlin is probing the alliance's response to various types of assaults.

Other recent attacks include the sinking of the HS Dignity, a Guinea Bissau-flagged cargo vessel, and the strike on the Chelsea 3, a Ukrainian-owned but Malta-flagged ship, both occurring near Bulgarian waters in mid-October. One person was killed when a Comoros Islands-flagged ship sank just outside Romanian territorial waters on October 23. Last month, NATO began dispatching more radar systems, drones, patrol aircraft, and intelligence teams to the Black Sea in response to these deadly incidents. At least one U.S. military P-8 maritime patrol aircraft has been deployed to the region to monitor the escalating threat.

Estonian intelligence has warned that Russia is now carving out attack-focused USV units across all of its naval fleets and its Caspian Flotilla. After Ukraine's success with sea drones, Russia has invested heavily in creating its own fleet of unmanned systems. These unmanned platforms are often used as kamikaze weapons or to scope out potential targets. The increasing sophistication and deployment of these Russian drones represent a new and uncomfortable spillover of the long-running war in Ukraine into NATO territory.