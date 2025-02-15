NATO Chief Urges European Members to Stop Complaining and Offer Solutions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on European allies to move beyond complaints and propose concrete solutions during the Munich Security Conference. He also confirmed the alliance's commitment to reaching a new agreement on defense spending targets at the upcoming summit in The Hague. This comes amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Europe regarding defense contributions.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte delivered a direct message to European members of the military alliance on Saturday: cease the complaints and offer solutions. Rutte's address came during a session at the Munich Security Conference, where he emphasized the importance of constructive engagement over negativity. He underscored that the alliance would finalize a new agreement regarding defense spending targets during the upcoming summit in The Hague, Netherlands, in June.

Rutte's words reflect a growing tension between the U.S. and Europe regarding NATO spending commitments. This issue has been a persistent point of friction, particularly during the Trump administration, when the then-president frequently criticized member states for failing to meet the 2% of GDP on defense spending target established in 2014. While there has been a noticeable increase in defense expenditure among NATO members since Trump's presidency, significant disparities remain. In 2024, several nations, including Poland, Estonia, the U.S., Latvia, and Greece, exceeded the 2% threshold. However, major economies like Canada, Spain, and Italy fall short of this benchmark. Notably, no NATO member, including the U.S. under President Biden, has reached the 5% target advocated by Trump.U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking on the same panel as Rutte, acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine have inadvertently spurred increased military spending within NATO. Graham stated, 'Putin has done more to help NATO than we have,' characterizing Putin's actions as a 'serious miscalculation.





