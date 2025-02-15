NATO Chief Tells Europe: Stop Complaining, Present Solutions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urges European members to contribute concrete ideas instead of complaining about defense spending during the Munich Security Conference.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte delivered a direct message to European members of the military alliance on Saturday: cease the complaints and propose solutions. Rutte emphasized the importance of constructive engagement during the Munich Security Conference, urging members to contribute concrete ideas instead of merely voicing dissatisfaction. He also confirmed that NATO would establish a new agreement for defense spending targets at the upcoming summit in The Hague, Netherlands, in June.

Speaking on a panel alongside Rutte, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine had inadvertently spurred greater military spending among NATO members than any internal efforts. Graham stated that Putin's actions had done more to bolster NATO than any member state could have accomplished on its own, characterizing the Russian leader's decision as a 'serious miscalculation.'The issue of NATO defense spending continues to be a source of tension between the U.S. and Europe. Former President Donald Trump's stance on NATO was confrontational, repeatedly criticizing member states for failing to meet the 2014 target of spending at least 2% of their GDP on defense annually. Trump even suggested that NATO members should aim for a 5% target, a proposal that was met with resistance. While there has been a notable increase in defense expenditure among NATO members since Trump's presidency, some, including Canada, Spain, and Italy, still fall short of the 2% threshold. Notably, no NATO member, including the United States under President Joe Biden, has reached the 5% target advocated by Trump





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NATO Defense Spending Mark Rutte European Union Russia Ukraine Donald Trump Military Alliance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Can't turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker,' Pentagon chief tells EuropePete Hegseth asserts that Europe must take the lead in its own defence, while downplaying the prospect of Kiev reclaiming its pre-2014 borders or joining NATO as a resolution to Russia’s invasion.

Read more »

NATO Chief Urges Spending Increase to Counter Rising ThreatsNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warns that the alliance's deterrent power is in doubt due to insufficient defense spending by member states. He calls for increased investment in European defense industries and a higher commitment to the agreed-upon 2% of GDP target.

Read more »

NATO Chief Rutte Urges European Members to Stop Complaining and Offer SolutionsNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called on European members to focus on providing concrete solutions instead of complaints at the Munich Security Conference. Rutte also confirmed that a new agreement for defense spending targets will be reached at the June summit in the Hague.

Read more »

NATO chief says Russian victory over Ukraine would have a costly impact on alliance's credibilityNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned that a Russian victory over Ukraine would undermine the dissuasive force of the world’s biggest military alliance and could cost trillions of dollars to restore the organization's credibility.

Read more »

NATO chief ‘very happy' with Trump's sanctions threat to Russia“I was very, very happy with the position of Trump to put more sanctions on Russia,” Mark Rutte told CNBC.

Read more »

NATO chief says Russian victory over Ukraine would have a costly impact on alliance's credibilityNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned that a Russian victory over Ukraine would undermine the dissuasive force of the world’s biggest military alliance and could cost trillions of dollars to restore the organization's credibility.

Read more »