NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praises Ukraine's military performance, citing over 50,000 Russian casualties, and criticizes Russia's war strategy as unsustainable amid ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure and shifting US diplomatic relations.

assessed that Ukraine is “doing exceptionally well” against Russia n invaders amid reports that the Trump administration is dropping its plans to seek business deals with Moscow.

Rutte, who is set to meet with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago later in the day Wednesday, also contended that the outlook of the war is “unsustainable” for Russia as it “Well, what we are seeing is that Ukraine is doing exceptionally well at the moment. They are now killing or seriously wounding, we thought in the last five, six months it was between 40 or 50,000,” Rutte, also known as the “Trump whisperer,” told “FOX & Friends.

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” “The latest numbers coming in from October is over 50,000 Russians dead or seriously wounded,” he added, noting it was more than the US lost in the entire Vietnam War.

“This is absolutely unsustainable. ”For context, that’s higher than the combined death toll of all US wars since the Civil War. Rutte also noted that the oil-rich Russia is now importing gas and oil as Ukraine continues to strike its refineries and energy sites in retaliation for similar attacks on its own energy infrastructure.

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Russia is widely believed to be deploying a strategy of knocking out Ukrainian energy infrastructure in an attempt to make the coming winter as brutal as possible and beat Kyiv into submission. While winters have always been tough for Ukraine since the war began, this season is shaping up to be particularly difficult due to Russia’s attacks on energy sites and Kyiv’s lack of ballistic missile interceptors.

“Keeping Ukraine in the fight is exactly what we need to do, because this is testing Putin,” Rutte explained. “What President Trump is doing also in the meeting in Shenzhen is testing Putin. How serious is he? ” Trump held a trilateral meeting with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump’s special envoys have also conducted trilateral meetings with their Ukrainian and Russian counterparts. So far, a peace deal has proven elusive. One of the strategies floated to end the war that the Trump administration explored over recent months was the possibility of inking business deals with Russia as an incentive to end the fighting.

“It was made pretty clear that were not in the market for this kind of thing,” one of the sources told the outlet. Russia appears to be expecting that sanctions relief will come after a broader deal gets done, so US officials are now focusing more on territorial and security issues, according to the report.