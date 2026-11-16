Enrollment at Nativity High School has tripled to 60 students since opening two years ago, with expectations for 100 next year, highlighting demand for classical education options in California.

Enrollment at Nativity High School has more than tripled since the institution opened its doors just two years ago, rising from an initial cohort of 17 students to a current population of 60. The private school, which operates in a region often characterized by political contention regarding public education policy, is projected to accommodate 100 students in the upcoming academic year. This rapid growth indicates a significant shift in parental preference toward alternative educational models that emphasize classical structure and religious integration.

Curriculum Structure and Academic Rigor

The academic framework at this institution relies heavily on classical methodologies, requiring freshmen to compose essays utilizing the traditional Greco-Roman structure to address complex prompts. Topics for these assignments include substantive civic questions such as whether the United States should implement mandatory voting requirements. By grounding student work in these historical rhetorical forms, the school aims to cultivate critical thinking skills that are distinct from standard modern pedagogical approaches.

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Technology usage is strictly limited to enforce focus and discipline within the classroom environment. The school maintains a firm no-device policy that permits the use of school-approved tablets only in specific, limited subjects where digital tools are deemed essential for learning. This approach contrasts sharply with the ubiquitous integration of personal electronics in many contemporary educational settings.

Humanities and the arts are treated with equal weight to STEM disciplines, ensuring a well-rounded intellectual development for every student. In literature classes, students study Homer's Iliad, originally written around 500 B.C. in Greece, at the same time they engage with theological studies. In theology courses, the curriculum focuses on the Torah, with the first known written copies originating in Israel between 400 and 500 B.C. This comparative study broadens the academic perspective by linking ancient texts across different cultural and religious traditions.

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Historical studies complement these literary and theological examinations by exploring the Roman Empire around 500 B.C. and the campaigns of Alexander the Great in 350 B.C. Science is presented as the investigation into the mechanisms of the universe, answering questions regarding what, where, when, and how. Theology, conversely, addresses the fundamental questions of who and why, with the curriculum recognizing the complementary nature of these two subjects to provide a comprehensive understanding of human existence.

Religious Instruction and Student Progression

Religious education is a mandatory and structured component of the daily schedule, progressing systematically through the four years of high school. Freshmen begin their studies by examining the Old Testament alongside core subjects such as science, math, history, literature, and Latin. This foundational study provides the historical and textual context necessary for the more advanced theological inquiries undertaken in later years.

Sophomores advance their religious studies by engaging with the New Testament, building upon the foundational knowledge established during their freshman year. This sequential approach ensures that students develop a deep and nuanced understanding of scriptural texts as they mature academically and spiritually.

Junior year students transition into the study of the Catechism and moral theology, focusing on ethical frameworks and doctrinal teachings. This stage of education emphasizes the application of religious principles to moral decision-making and personal conduct, preparing students for the complexities of adult life.

Seniors conclude their academic journey with courses in apologetics and evangelization, requiring them to articulate and defend their beliefs through rigorous intellectual engagement. This final stage of religious education aims to equip students with the tools necessary for confident communication of their faith and values in a secular world.

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Political Context and Broader Implications

The rapid growth of this private institution occurs against a backdrop of intense political debate over public education in California and other regions. Critics argue that public schools in Democrat-run cities face significant challenges, including overcrowded classrooms and a curriculum that they claim fails to prioritize essential skills. These critics contend that many students graduate without adequate proficiency in reading, writing, basic mathematics, or an understanding of civics.

Some political observers assert that the perceived failures of public education are part of a broader ideological strategy by the American left. They argue that this strategy aims to create generations of students who are disillusioned with national history and institutions, thereby influencing future political alignments. These claims suggest that the political landscape is deeply intertwined with educational policy and outcomes.

The success of private schools like this one highlights the growing demand for school choice and alternative educational options. Despite the high costs associated with private education, which some argue limits access to wealthy families, there is a clear market for institutions that offer different values and methodologies. This trend raises questions about equity and access in the broader education system.

Following recent midterm elections where Democrats captured numerous governorships and state legislatures, there are predictions of increased legislative efforts to oppose school vouchers and school choice initiatives. Parents in these newly blue states may face new political headwinds regarding their ability to select educational environments that align with their values. The ongoing tension between public and private education sectors continues to shape the landscape of American schooling.