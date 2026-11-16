Nativity High School in California triples enrollment to 60 students, citing rigorous classical education, while critics blame Democratic policies for public school failures.

Nativity High School in California has experienced a dramatic surge in student interest, with enrollment more than tripling to 60 students within just two years of opening. The institution, which originally enrolled only 17 students, is now projected to reach 100 students by next year, highlighting a significant shift in parental preference toward alternative educational models. This growth stands in stark contrast to the struggling public school systems that many families in the region are seeking to avoid, particularly in areas governed by Democratic leadership.

Rigorous Classical Curriculum Drives Academic Focus

The school enforces a strict no-device policy, allowing the use of school-approved tablets only for limited subjects, thereby minimizing distractions and fostering deep concentration among students. Academic instruction treats art and music with the same seriousness as reading, science, and math, creating a holistic educational environment. In literature classes, students read Homer's Iliad, written around 500 B.C. in Greece, while theology courses explore the Torah, with its first known written copies dating from 400-500 B.C. in Israel.

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History students study the Roman Empire around 500 B.C. and the campaigns of Alexander the Great from 350 B.C., providing a broad perspective on ancient civilizations. Freshmen study the Old Testament alongside science, math, history, literature, and Latin, while sophomores progress to the New Testament. Juniors focus on the Catechism and moral theology, and seniors complete their religious studies with courses in apologetics and evangelization, ensuring a comprehensive theological education throughout the four-year program.

The curriculum recognizes the complementary nature of science and theology, positing that while science answers what, where, when, and how, theology addresses the essential questions of who and why. This approach aims to help students understand the whole truth of existence, including creation, the universe, and the planet. Students tackle essay prompts using classical Greco-Roman structures, addressing topics such as whether the US should make voting mandatory, thereby blending ancient rhetorical skills with modern civic discourse.

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Political Criticism Targets Democratic Education Policies

Critics of the current public education system argue that Democrats who run cities and states are enabling a decline in educational standards, particularly in California. Public schools, especially in Democrat-run cities, are described as disasters where classrooms are overwhelmed by students who cannot speak English and where the curriculum is perceived as politicized. The argument suggests that too many students graduate without the ability to read, write, do simple math, or understand basic civics, leaving them ill-prepared for adulthood.

Opponents claim that the destruction of public schools is part of a broader plan by the American left to create generations of ignorant and sexualized victims who believe the country is founded on evil. The narrative suggests that capturing children's minds, ensuring their academic failure, and brainwashing them into America-hating victims is a strategy for the Democratic Party to secure a permanent political majority. This perspective frames the choice between public schools and private institutions like Nativity High School as a moral and political imperative.

Future Battles Over School Choice and Vouchers

With Democrats capturing many governorships and state legislatures during this year's midterm elections, parents in freshly-turned blue states are expected to face increased resistance to school vouchers and school choice initiatives. The article asserts that all progress made in expanding educational options will soon be reversed, as political leaders seek to maintain control over the curriculum and student outcomes. It is characterized as outrageous that only wealthy families can currently afford private school tuition, a barrier that advocates argue should be removed through policy changes.

The rapid growth of Nativity High School serves as a tangible example of parental dissatisfaction with the status quo. As enrollment continues to rise, the school demonstrates that there is a strong demand for rigorous, values-based education that prioritizes classical learning and religious instruction. For caring parents, the available options are increasingly framed as either choosing a school like this one or homeschooling, as the public system is portrayed as fundamentally broken and hostile to traditional values.

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The conflict over education policy extends beyond local school boards to state-level politics, where the battle for school choice remains a central issue. Advocates for private education argue that destroying public schools is intentional, designed to keep families dependent on a system that fails their children. As the political landscape shifts, the ability of families to access alternative educational models will likely determine the future of academic excellence and moral instruction for a generation of students.