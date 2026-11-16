Nativity Catholic School in San Francisco Triples Enrollment Since 2024

Nativity Catholic School in San Francisco has grown to 60 students since opening in 2024, and its founder expects as many as 100 next year.

Nativity Catholic School in San Francisco has more than tripled its enrollment to 60 students since opening in 2024, making it a rare success story in a city where many schools struggle to hold on to families. The school, whose mascot is a camel, offers Latin, requires formal dress and holds daily prayers. Its founder and head of the board, Diana Adamson, expects as many as 100 students to enroll next year, a huge jump from the 17 students who joined when the school first opened.

The campus sits on the grounds of Star of the Sea Parish in San Francisco's Richmond District. Adamson leads the school as founder and head of the board, and the photographs taken at the campus on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, show a daily routine that differs sharply from a typical public school. The institution follows a classical model that combines religious instruction, formal manners and rigorous academics.

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How the Classical Curriculum Works Day to Day

Nativity Catholic School teaches Latin beginning in freshman year and asks students to write essays that follow the classical Greco-Roman structure. One writing prompt asks whether the United States should make voting mandatory. Students attend prayers and sing in the chapel during the school day, and they wear formal uniforms that include scarves and ties.

The school enforces a strict no-device policy. Students may use school-approved tablets, but only in a limited number of subjects. Nativity also treats art and music as seriously as reading, science and math. Even students who are less technically gifted are taught to create detailed portraits using perspective and color theory.

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Students also take part in the upkeep of the campus. They keep the building tidy by sweeping and scrubbing bathrooms during designated housekeeping periods. Math teacher Magdalena Huckins and chemistry teacher Joy Oaks work with small groups of students in their classrooms, where lessons focus on close discussion and written reasoning.

Student Voices and Community Life at Nativity

Students describe the school as a close-knit community with strong traditions and a daily rhythm of shared worship. Natalie Arriola, a 14-year-old freshman who previously attended both Catholic and public elementary schools, said her class is currently reading the Odyssey and discussing their opinions about the book. She said students are able to guide one another toward the truth by building on each other's ideas.

Sophomore Gaetano Janelli is not Catholic and has often been skeptical of religion, but he says he enjoys lending his voice to the daily hymns. A teacher described the hymns as intended to remind students of the goodness of God. Students also point to an outdoor retreat for incoming freshmen and the midday prayer sessions in the school chapel as moments that shape their sense of belonging.

The student body is diverse. Students come from more than 20 countries and a broad range of socioeconomic backgrounds. Some families make commutes of up to two hours each way so their children can attend. Lockers are unlocked, and students gather between classes in the hallways.

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Adamson Links Enrollment Growth to Teen Loneliness

Adamson, who holds two master's degrees in education and has worked as a teacher and tutor for years, connects the school's growth to a broader mental health and loneliness crisis among teenagers. She argues that classical education stands apart because it draws on age-old wisdom from religious texts and ancient philosophers such as Socrates. In her view, that wisdom serves as an antidote to alienation and materialism.

Adamson said young people need friends and family, faith and a sense of transcendence that is bigger than themselves, meaningful work, and the knowledge that they are doing something good. Her remarks frame the school's emphasis on prayer, service and community as direct responses to those needs.

The school also tailors some courses to the entrepreneurial Bay Area through a practicum in which students pitch and develop a product or idea that could help their communities. Julian Rodriguez, a 26-year-old Stanford graduate who studied Symbolic Systems and competed in mathematics, teaches math at the school and is launching a robotics club. With enrollment projected to reach as many as 100 students next year, Nativity's leaders will face the task of expanding its program while keeping the close, structured environment that students describe.