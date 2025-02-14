Native Search Dominates: Consumers Embrace New Ways to Discover Products and Brands

adMarketplace's 'State of Search 2025' report reveals a seismic shift in consumer behavior, with a growing preference for native search experiences and alternative channels like TikTok Shop and BNPL apps.

A new report from adMarketplace, a leading provider of native search advertising, delves into the evolving landscape of consumer purchasing decisions and search behavior. The inaugural 'State of Search 2025' report aims to illuminate these trends, empowering brands to enhance competitiveness, expand customer bases, and scale their operations. The research, based on a survey of over 1,000 American consumers, reveals a significant shift away from traditional search engines.

Modern consumers are increasingly embracing native search experiences, with 55 percent reporting a change in their approach to finding product or brand information over the past five years. This trend is driven by consumers utilizing product links on review sites, exploring alternative browsers, and engaging with native search ads integrated within these platforms. While this shift is evident across all generations, younger demographics are leading the charge in purchasing through emerging channels like TikTok Shop.The report also highlights the growing influence of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) apps. Fifty-one percent of respondents have used BNPL apps, with 32 percent reporting frequent usage. A substantial 51 percent of consumers make purchases within hours of discovering products on these apps, and 60 percent find them helpful for unearthing new brands and products. Furthermore, the survey indicates that consumers often discover new products or brands through online ads (44 percent) and search engines (33 percent). This presents a valuable opportunity for brands to leverage open web channels to capture the attention of a wider audience. According to Asher Feldman, vice president of analytics at adMarketplace, 'innovation and consumer choice are driving the shift from legacy search to native search.' He emphasizes the need for brands to adapt their marketing strategies and embrace diverse media portfolios to stay ahead in this evolving landscape





Marketing E-Commerce NATIVE SEARCH CONSUMER BEHAVIOR BUY NOW PAY LATER BRANDS MARKETING TRENDS

