Native Player 2.0 update enables lossless Dolby Atmos decoding on Apple TV 4K devices, significantly enhancing home theater audio fidelity for local media files.

Enthusiasts seeking premium audio fidelity on the Apple TV 4K now have a viable solution for lossless Dolby Atmos playback through the release of Native Player 2.0. This third-party software application updates the capabilities of the third-generation Apple TV 4K, allowing it to decode high-fidelity audio tracks that the device could not natively handle in its standard configuration. The update addresses a longstanding limitation for users who prioritize exact audio preservation over compressed streaming formats.

Lossy vs Lossless Atmos Decoding Differences

A critical distinction exists between the audio formats found on major streaming platforms and those stored in local media libraries. Services like Netflix and Disney+ utilize "lossy" Atmos audio, which compresses files by removing non-essential data to reduce size. In contrast, physical media and high-quality digital downloads offer "lossless" Atmos, where every element of the original recording is preserved in the file without data reduction.

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The third-generation Apple TV 4K was previously limited to decoding only the lossy variant. It could not process the full data stream required for true lossless playback. This hardware and software restriction meant that users with high-end audio setups could not experience the full benefit of their lossless content collections on the Apple TV platform.

Native Player 2.0 Capabilities and Features

The developer released version 2.0 of Native Player in October 2026 to resolve these decoding limitations. This update specifically enables the device to retain height channels, which are often lost when playing down-mixed Atmos audio. Retaining these channels is essential for maintaining the immersive three-dimensional soundstage that lossless Atmos is designed to deliver.

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Beyond audio improvements, the update introduces support for Dolby Vision Profiles 5, 7, 8, and 10. This expands the visual capabilities of the player for compatible video files. Additionally, the software now supports streaming via SMB and WebDAV servers, providing users with more flexible options for accessing their media libraries from network storage devices.

Subscription Costs and Ecosystem Context

Accessing the full suite of advanced features requires a paid subscription to Native Player Pro. The pricing structure offers an annual fee of $5 or a lifetime subscription for $25. These features include complete support for lossless Atmos, DTS audio, and Dolby Vision Profile 7. This cost contrasts with the base functionality available to users who do not subscribe to the premium tier.

While other applications offer media management tools for the Apple TV, Native Player currently leads in maximum audio quality and track preservation. Competitors like Plex integration are promised for the future, but existing users relying on high-fidelity audio find this specific tool necessary for optimal performance. The app remains the superior choice for those prioritizing exact audio track integrity over general media organization.

Limitations and Future Updates

Despite its advanced features, the application has specific constraints that users must consider. It interfaces only with video files and does not support integration with streaming applications such as Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max. Consequently, it serves as a companion tool for local media rather than a replacement for the device's native streaming apps.

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Some users have reported issues with stream buffering, which the developer has acknowledged. These issues are scheduled to be resolved in a future update. For now, the application provides a significant enhancement to the third-generation Apple TV 4K, bridging the gap between the device's hardware capabilities and the demands of high-end home theater enthusiasts.