United American Indians of New England gathered in Plymouth for the 57th National Day of Mourning following a court ruling that resolved logistical disputes with local officials.

The United American Indians of New England (UAINE) successfully convened their annual National Day of Mourning in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday, maintaining a long-standing tradition that challenges the conventional narrative of American history. This year's gathering proceeded at noon on Thanksgiving after a legal resolution clarified the logistical obligations between the Indigenous group and local town officials. The event served as a somber reminder for attendees regarding the historical impacts of colonization and the ongoing struggles for Native American rights and recognition across the continent.

Historical Roots of Indigenous Resistance

UAINE co-leader Kisha James, who identifies as Aquinnah Wampanoag and Oglala Lakota, emphasized the group's mission to educate the public about the violent realities of the first Thanksgiving. James is the granddaughter of Wamsutta Frank James, the founder of the demonstration, which has been held annually on the federal holiday for decades. She stated that Native people have no reason to celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims and want to highlight that the true origins of the holiday were far bloodier than the sanitized story often taught in schools.

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The first official day of thanksgiving was declared in Massachusetts in 1637 by Puritan Governor Winthrop to celebrate the massacre of over 700 Pequot men, women, and children. James noted that for the Indigenous community, Thanksgiving serves as a Day of Mourning because it commemorates the millions of ancestors who were murdered by the Pilgrims and subsequent generations of settlers. The group uses the slogan No Thanks, No Giving to assert their stance against the erasure of Native cultures and the theft of Native lands.

Legal Battle Over Event Logistics

A significant hurdle for this year's 57th National Day of Mourning was a legal dispute involving UAINE and officials in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The conflict arose after Plymouth tried to back out of a previous agreement, leading UAINE to take the town to court earlier in the month. The group accused Plymouth officials of violating an agreement that originated from the police brutality against participants at the 1997 event. Following Monday arguments before state Superior Court Judge Brian Glenny, the court clarified the rights and obligations of both parties involved in the annual demonstration.

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UAINE co-leader Mahtowin Munro highlighted that the legal action was necessary because Plymouth refused to provide a stage and demanded requirements not included in the original deal. Munro explained that Plymouth dropped trumped-up charges in exchange for agreeing that UAINE has the right to rally and march every Thanksgiving without impediment or red tape from the town. However, Munro argued that the town was obligated to provide simple supports like a stage, and they felt the local government was throwing up roadblocks to prevent tourists from hearing the true history of the Pilgrim invasion.

Court Ruling and Official Responses

The court ruling addressed the specific logistical demands made by both sides, offering a clear interpretation of the historical agreement. Judge Glenny determined that while Plymouth has no obligation under the agreement to provide a stage for UAINE, the town cannot require permits, insurance, financial bonds, or any indemnification by the town. This legal clarity allowed the event to proceed without the administrative barriers that UAINE had feared, ensuring that the demonstration could take place as planned despite the disagreement over physical infrastructure.

Plymouth Select Board Chair Deb Iaquinto stated in a public statement that the town remains committed to supporting the National Day of Mourning. Iaquinto clarified that erecting a stage was never promised or mandated under the original 1998 agreement, emphasizing that the town would still facilitate the event within the bounds of the court's decision. This response reflected a compromise that allowed the event to happen while maintaining the town's position on its non-committal stance regarding specific equipment provision.

Broader Solidarity and Future Actions

UAINE used the platform to express solidarity with Indigenous nations worldwide, linking local struggles to global movements against resource extraction and environmental destruction. Mahtowin Munro mentioned that the group mourns and honors the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit individuals, and other Indigenous relatives. The organization also demanded an end to federal cuts to food programs, housing, and education, highlighting the intersection of historical trauma and contemporary policy challenges facing Native communities today.

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The demonstration at Cole's Hill, situated above Plymouth Rock, attracted Native people and allies from across the country, with the event also being livestreamed for a wider audience. UAINE stated that they are focused on their preparations and moving ahead with what will be their 57th National Day of Mourning, noting that settlers frequently break their agreements with Indigenous peoples. The group expressed that they are continuing to review the ruling and evaluate their legal options, underscoring their persistent commitment to defending their sovereignty and insisting that nothing should happen on their lands without their freely given consent.