The Supreme Court sends a closely watched Native American voting rights decision back to a lower court, with concerns about tribal sovereignty and voting rights protected under the U.S. Constitution.

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Supreme Court sends closely watched Native American voting rights decision back to lower courtThe Supreme Court has acted in a Voting Rights Act case brought by Native American tribes, saying a closely watched ruling needs to be reconsidered after the high court weakened the Civil Rights-era law.

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Supreme Court sends closely watched Native American voting rights decision back to lower courtThe Supreme Court has acted in a Voting Rights Act case brought by Native American tribes, saying a closely watched ruling needs to be reconsidered after the high court weakened the Civil Rights-era law.

Read more »

Supreme Court sends closely watched Native American voting rights decision back to lower courtThe justices ordered lower courts to take another look at the decision that went against the tribes.

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Supreme Court sends closely watched Native American voting rights decision back to lower courtThe Supreme Court has acted in a Voting Rights Act case brought by Native American tribes, saying a closely watched ruling needs to be reconsidered after the high court weakened the Civil Rights-era law.

Read more »