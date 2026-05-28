Native American activist with Utah ties builds last legacy

Zitkála-á was born in 1876 on the Yankton Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Her English name was Gertrude Simmons Bonnin but gave herself the name Zitkála-á

Zitkála-á was born in 1876 on the Yankton Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Her English name was Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, but gave herself the name Zitkála-á, which translated into English means “Red Bird”.

As a young adult, she decided to make it her lifelong mission to fight for Native American rights in the United States. Her advocacy is recognized in a women’s memorial called A Path Forward. The sculpture consists of multiple metal door frames with names and quotes from women being honored in history.

“And then Utah women and other suffragists across the country continue to work for voting rights going forward. So that’s why you see this pathway, leading to a door frame that represents the 19th Amendment,” said Katherine Kitterman. Utah economist, businessman helps pull US out of Great Depression“The second door frame features the Indian Citizenship Act, which passed in 1924 due to Zitkála-á’s lobbying and advocacy work,” said Kitterman.

“Utah only allowed residents of reservations to vote in 1957. So, we’re one of the last states to knock down that barrier,” said Kitterman. History records revealed that at a very young age , Zitkála-á left her family in South Dakota to attend boarding school.

“Boarding schools were meant to ‘kill the Indian to save the child,’ and she survived that system but came out of it stronger and with even more tools to share the culture and preserve the stories that she had learned,” said Kitterman. Zitkála-á noticed a pattern that troubled her and other Native Americans, and made the decision to stand firm in honoring her heritage.

“The dominant culture was seeking to erase the stories of her heritage, and she wanted to fight that. So, she was a great speaker; she was also a trained violinist. ”“We’re talking about White Americans who were trying to anglicize folks. Expecting them to speak English, cut their hair, wear European dress styles, all of these kinds of things,” said Kitterman.

From youth through adulthood, Zitkála-á pushed back against those societal pressures. Armed with her unique gifts as a writer, speaker and musician, she found a way to promote her heritage.

“She used her performing skills and her writing skills to compile Native American stories, to share those with the general American public,” said Kitterman. Zitkála-á met her husband, Raymond Bonnin, while living in South Dakota. The couple moved to Vernal, Utah, and worked for the Indian Bureau on the Uintah Ouray reservation. They lived in Vernal for approximately 13 years.

Then another opportunity called and the couple moved to Washington D.C. , where Zitkála-á became a magazine editor for the Society of American Indians. Over the years, Zitkála-á and her supporters found a creative way to push the message to lawmakers and the general public about the importance of Native American heritage.

“At a time when Native American traditional rituals were outlawed by the government, they were able to perform some of these in her Sundance opera, a BYU professor co-wrote. That professor was William Hansen, who traveled with Zitkála-á around Utah and gave performances. More of her notable work included co-founding the National Council of American Indians. That organization worked to advance voting rights, legal status, healthcare and land rights of Native Americans.

A 4-year-old was hospitalized after they nearly drowned at a clubhouse pool. Chief Kenny Johnson of the Saratoga Springs Fire Department said crews received a caA second application for water rights tied to a proposed Box Elder data center has been withdrawn after thousands formally protested the project’s water use. TheA Utah man opened up after his young daughter was abducted by her mother. He offered advice for other parents who might be going through the same thing.

While liUtah Lake Authority is looking at 11 access points around Utah Lake and asking people in a survey whether they like it the way it is, whether they think it needAn AMBER Alert out of Utah County has been canceled after a non-custodial father accused of taking his two children has been found and taken into custody in Mex





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